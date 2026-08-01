Italian Frigate Escorts Merchant Vessel Safely Through Red Sea

Aug 1 (Reuters) – A merchant vessel safely passed through the Red Sea under the protection of the Italian frigate Bergamini, the European Union naval mission ASPIDES said on Saturday.

Related Article: European Union Launches Red Sea Naval Operation ASPIDES



ASPIDES, the EU’s defensive maritime security operation in the Red Sea, did not identify the vessel or disclose its flag, ownership or cargo details.

Merchant vessel transiting the Red Sea completed its journey safely under the protection of Italian Frigate BERGAMINI.



EUNAVFOR ASPIDES is a purely defensive operation committed to keeping sea lanes safe and supporting regional stability. pic.twitter.com/V28LcAmokw — EUNAVFOR ASPIDES (@EUNAVFORASPIDES) August 1, 2026

Shipping in the Red Sea has faced renewed disruption in recent weeks after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and subsequently attacked Saudi vessels, raising risks for commercial traffic and contributing to higher oil prices.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Nafisa Eltahir;)

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