gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 104,433 members

The Italian frigate Caio Duilio.

The Italian frigate Caio Duilio.

Italian Frigate Escorts Merchant Vessel Safely Through Red Sea

Reuters
Total Views: 113
August 1, 2026
Reuters

Aug 1 (Reuters) – A merchant vessel safely passed through the Red Sea under the protection of the Italian frigate Bergamini, the European Union naval mission ASPIDES said on Saturday.

Related Article: European Union Launches Red Sea Naval Operation ASPIDES

ASPIDES, the EU’s defensive maritime security operation in the Red Sea, did not identify the vessel or disclose its flag, ownership or cargo details.

Shipping in the Red Sea has faced renewed disruption in recent weeks after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and subsequently attacked Saudi vessels, raising risks for commercial traffic and contributing to higher oil prices.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Nafisa Eltahir;)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026. 

Tags:

eunavfor aspides
frigate
italy
red sea

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 104,433 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Germany Ditches Delayed Frigate Program in Major Blow to Rheinmetall
Defense

Germany Ditches Delayed Frigate Program in Major Blow to Rheinmetall

Germany scrapped a landmark frigate program following delays and expected cost overruns, sending shares in the country's top defense firm Rheinmetall RHMG.DE, which was supposed to get the contract, into a tailspin on Wednesday.

June 24, 2026
Total Views: 1286
French President Macron visits nuclear submarine navy Base in Ile Longue
Defense

France And Greece To Renew Defense Pact For Another Five Years

ATHENS, April 19 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Greece next week to renew a security pact between the two countries against the backdrop of the war in Iran,...

April 19, 2026
Total Views: 622
Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, in Muscat
Defense

EU To Discuss Bolstering Mideast Naval Mission Amid Iran War Turmoil

By Andrew Gray and Lili Bayer BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers will discuss on Monday bolstering a small naval mission in the Middle East but are not expected...

March 15, 2026
Total Views: 645