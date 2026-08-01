Italian Frigate Escorts Merchant Vessel Safely Through Red Sea

Aug 1 (Reuters) – A merchant vessel safely passed through the Red Sea under the protection of the Italian frigate Bergamini, the European Union naval mission ASPIDES said on Saturday.
Related Article: European Union Launches Red Sea Naval Operation ASPIDES
ASPIDES, the EU’s defensive maritime security operation in the Red Sea, did not identify the vessel or disclose its flag, ownership or cargo details.
Shipping in the Red Sea has faced renewed disruption in recent weeks after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and subsequently attacked Saudi vessels, raising risks for commercial traffic and contributing to higher oil prices.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Nafisa Eltahir;)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.
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