EU Extends Red Sea Maritime Security Operation Through 2026, Expands Intelligence Sharing

The European Union has extended its maritime security operation in the Red Sea region until February 28, 2026, allocating over €17 million to safeguard freedom of navigation amid ongoing regional tensions.

Operation ASPIDES, headquartered in Larissa, Greece, under Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis’s command, will expand its mandate to include gathering intelligence on arms trafficking and shadow fleets. This information will be shared with key international organizations including INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and the IMO.

EUNAVFOR launched Operation ASPIDES in February 2024 in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The operation’s scope covers critical maritime chokepoints including the Baab al-Mandab Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, along with international waters in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Persian Gulf.

While Houthi forces have temporarily suspended attacks following recent Gaza ceasefire developments between Israel and Hamas, shipping traffic through the Suez Canal route remains affected due to the volatile situation and ongoing security concerns.