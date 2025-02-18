gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,077 members that receive our newsletter.

French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR

A French frigate participating in operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES . supports commercial vessels in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: EUNAVFOR

EU Extends Red Sea Maritime Security Operation Through 2026, Expands Intelligence Sharing

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 18, 2025

The European Union has extended its maritime security operation in the Red Sea region until February 28, 2026, allocating over €17 million to safeguard freedom of navigation amid ongoing regional tensions.

Operation ASPIDES, headquartered in Larissa, Greece, under Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis’s command, will expand its mandate to include gathering intelligence on arms trafficking and shadow fleets. This information will be shared with key international organizations including INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and the IMO.

EUNAVFOR launched Operation ASPIDES in February 2024 in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The operation’s scope covers critical maritime chokepoints including the Baab al-Mandab Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, along with international waters in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Persian Gulf.

While Houthi forces have temporarily suspended attacks following recent Gaza ceasefire developments between Israel and Hamas, shipping traffic through the Suez Canal route remains affected due to the volatile situation and ongoing security concerns.

Tags:

eunavfor aspides
Red Sea Shipping Attacks

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Ship-to-ship transfer of Russian LNG from Yamal LNG near Honningsvåg on February 19, 2019. (Source: Courtesy of Kystverket / Norwegian Coastal Administration)
Shipping

New Ships and Cargo Transfers Boost Russia’s Crude Oil Exports

By Julian Lee (Bloomberg) — Russia has amassed new tankers and resorted to ship-to-ship cargo transfers to keep key oil exports flowing. But deliveries to customers remain a problem, with laden...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 232
lng tanker
Shipping

Venture Global LNG to Start commercial Operations Calcasieu Pass Louisiana Plant

Venture Global LNG will begin commercial operations at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana on April 15, the company said on Monday, some three years after it shipped its first LNG cargo in a move that led to a protracted dispute with customers. 

2 hours ago
Total Views: 113
M/V SHAYESTEH listing in the Arabian Gulf.
Shipping

U.S. Navy and Coast Guard Rescue Seven From Sinking Iranian Vessel in Arabian Gulf

U.S. naval forces successfully rescued seven mariners from a sinking Iranian commercial vessel in the Arabian Gulf. The rescue operation involved the USS DEVASTATOR (MCM 6) and U.S. Coast Guard...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 477
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,077 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.