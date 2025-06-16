gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,295 members

Photo of the Maersk Frankfurt shared by the Indian Coast Guard on July 23, 2024.

Photo of the Maersk Frankfurt in the Arabian Sea in July 2024. Photo shared by the Indian Coast Guard on July 23, 2024.

IMRF Launches First Global Maritime SAR Systems Review

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 16, 2025

The International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) and Lloyd’s Register Foundation have initiated the first comprehensive review of global maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) systems. The strategic assessment, announced Monday, aims to evaluate SAR capabilities across local, national, and international levels while identifying critical gaps in current systems.

The review will examine emerging challenges including climate change impacts, geopolitical instability, and economic pressures that could shape maritime SAR operations over the next two decades. Key stakeholders participating in the assessment include local and national SAR organizations, government entities, commercial shipping operators, and artisanal fishing communities.

“Those in distress on the water depend on timely and effective search and rescue responses from all involved in the global SAR system,” said Caroline Jupe, CEO of the IMRF. “This comprehensive global review will help to identify persistent gaps in capabilities, foster collaboration across borders, and lay the groundwork for a safer maritime future around the world.”

This initiative builds upon existing collaboration between the organizations, including the #FutureSAR project addressing climate change challenges and the #SaferSAR initiative focused on improving data sharing within the maritime SAR community.

The announcement comes as maritime SAR capabilities face increased scrutiny following recent incidents. In May, a Dutch Safety Board investigation into the Fremantle Highway fire revealed significant vulnerabilities in North Sea emergency response systems, including coordination challenges between multiple agencies and problems with emergency response protocols.

Tags:

international maritime rescue federation
lloyds register
search and rescue
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,295 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Finnish Border Guard's ship Turva and oil tanker Eagle S sail on the sea outside the Porkkalanniemi, Finland
Shipping

Senior Officers of Cook Islands Tanker Face Criminal Charges in Finland Cable Damage Investigation

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has concluded its criminal investigation into the December 25, 2024 undersea cable damage incident in the Gulf of Finland, with senior officers of the...

17 minutes ago
Total Views: 37
tanker at sea
Shipping

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Hit By Surge of GPS and AIS Interference

Electronic interference with commercial ship navigation systems has surged in recent days around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf, which is having an impact on vessels sailing through the region, naval forces said on Monday.

56 minutes ago
Total Views: 140
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

Hormuz Oil Flows Show Muted Impact From Iran-Israel Conflict

Cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has marked a small decline, but there’s been no major disruption to key oil infrastructure so far, easing some of the worst fears about the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. 

2 hours ago
Total Views: 150