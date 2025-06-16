gCaptain-logo
Finnish Border Guard's ship Turva and oil tanker Eagle S sail on the sea outside the Porkkalanniemi, Finland

Finnish Border Guard's ship Turva and oil tanker Eagle S sail on the sea outside the Porkkalanniemi, Finland on December 26, 2024. RAJAVARTIOSTO-Finnish Border Guard/LEHTIKUVA/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Senior Officers of Cook Islands Tanker Face Criminal Charges in Finland Cable Damage Investigation

Mike Schuler
June 16, 2025

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has concluded its criminal investigation into the December 25, 2024 undersea cable damage incident in the Gulf of Finland, with senior officers of the tanker Eagle S now facing potential charges over the incident.

“Based on the investigation, senior officers of the tanker Eagle S are suspected of aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with telecommunications,” the NBI said in a statement.

The investigation centered on the 74,000-ton Cook Islands-flagged vessel, which was present in the area when the Estlink 2 undersea power cable was damaged, coinciding with a reported power outage by Finland’s grid operator, Fingrid.

“Among the suspects are the master, the chief mate and the second mate, who were responsible for the safe passage, navigation and operation of the vessel,” said Head of Investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Sami Liimatainen.

Finnish investigators discovered evidence including a drag mark stretching 60-100 kilometers on the seabed, showing signs of anchor damage. The vessel, found to be operating without valid P&I insurance and in poor technical condition, was seized by Finnish authorities on December 26.

The vessel’s owner, Caravella LLC FZ, has challenged Finland’s jurisdiction, claiming the incident occurred in international waters, though a Finnish court has upheld the seizure.

The case will now proceed to the Office of the Prosecutor General for consideration of charges. The incident has led NATO to launch Operation Baltic Sentry to enhance maritime security in the region.

