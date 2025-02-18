gCaptain-logo
Canadian Coast Guard Monitoring ‘MSC Baltic III’ Grounding in Newfoundland

MSC Baltic III aground in Newfoundland. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard

Mike Schuler
February 18, 2025

The Canadian Coast Guard continues to monitor the grounded cargo vessel MSC Baltic III off Newfoundland’s coast, with the CCGS Ann Harvey arriving on scene Monday to conduct initial assessments.

The incident began Saturday morning, February 15, when the vessel issued a MAYDAY call after losing power approximately 12 nautical miles from Bay of Islands, NL. Unable to anchor due to unfavorable weather conditions, the ship ran aground in Wild Cove west of Lark Harbour.

All 20 crew members were safely evacuated by Cormorant helicopter following the grounding.

“No pollution was observed” during the initial visual assessment conducted by the Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) after weather conditions improved.

MSC Baltic III aground with waves crashing against it
A Cormorant helicopter evacuates crew members from the MSC Baltic III in Wild Cove, NL, near Corner Brook. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard

The vessel is carrying approximately 470 containers, with more than half reported empty. The remaining containers hold food, lumber, and paper supplies. Officials are working to confirm the quantity of diesel fuel onboard.

Maritime authorities have established a two-nautical-mile restricted zone around the vessel, prohibiting drone operations due to ongoing helicopter activities in the area.

The vessel’s owner has been “cooperative and responsive” throughout the incident, with salvage teams deployed to assess the situation.

The MSC Baltic III was en route from Montreal to Corner Brook, NL when the incident occurred.

