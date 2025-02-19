Wison New Energies Successfully Offloads Sanctioned Zhoushan Yard to Chinese State-Owned Entity

Chinese energy technology firm Wison New Energies has closed the book on its increasingly fraught cooperation with Russia.

U.S. authorities sanctioned Wison’s Zhoushan yard in January 2025 for the continued delivery of LNG technology to the blocked Arctic LNG 2 project. Wison managed to finalize its exit from the Zhoushan division just days before the granted wind-down period is set to expire at the end of February.

Zhoushan Wison Offshore & Marine has now been taken over by the Nantong Tongzhou Enterprise Management Partnership, a newly established entity affiliated with the Nantong City government. It remains unclear what this change in ownership means for the delivery to Russia of already completed modules remaining at the now rebranded Zhoushan Tongzhou Offshore Engineering yard.

The sale marks the end of a five year cooperation between Wison New Energies and the Arctic LNG 2 project, led by Russian LNG producer Novatek. Fabrication of Arctic LNG 2 modules at the Zhoushan-based yard began in November 2019.

Since 2019 the Zhoushan yard had emerged as a key technology provider completing four pipe rack modules for each of Arctic LNG 2’s three trains.

The delivery of modules for Train 1 and 2 wrapped up just prior to the U.S. imposing sanctions on the Arctic project. The company halted an attempt to deliver modules for Train 3 in July 2024 coinciding with an announcement that Wison had ceased all cooperation with Russia.

The Zhoushan yard, however, continued providing technology to the Arctic LNG 2 project, dispatching a number of power plant modules throughout the Fall of 2024. Wison New Energies rejected responsibility for those deliveries, blaming the shipments on “third parties.”

It was those deliveries of power plant modules to Arctic LNG 2 between September and November 2024, which ultimately resulted in its Zhoushan yard being included in the January 2025 round of sanctions.

The latest U.S actions increased the urgency for Wison to offload its Zhoushan operations. The yard had been a key facility for Wison New Energies since 2013 across 1.5 million square meters with an annual capacity of 250,000 tpa. Besides work for Arctic LNG 2 it also constructed topside modules for Eni’s 2.4 mtpa Nguya FLNG.



Nguya was docked at the Zhoushan yard with modules being fitted onto the vessel, when sanctions were announced. Nguya has since been relocated to another Wison facility where its buildout will continue throughout 2025.