gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,088 members that receive our newsletter.

Oil Exports From Russia’s Busiest Port Unencumbered by Sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Fuga Bluemarine crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

Oil Exports From Russia’s Busiest Port Unencumbered by Sanctions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
February 19, 2025

By Serene Cheong

Feb 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Crude-oil exports from Russia’s main Pacific terminal remain robust as shippers and traders — yet again — work around a fresh batch of curbs from the US, enlisting a new roster of vessels to keep barrels moving.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 16, none of the sixteen tankers that loaded ESPO crude from the eastern port of Kozmino was on the US sanctions list, data from Bloomberg and Kpler show, after Washington broadened curbs early last month. Half of them are new to handling the local ESPO grade, data show.

Oil traders are closely tracking Russia’s ability to keep shipping crude to global markets, with direct talks between the Trump administration and Moscow in Saudi Arabia over a potential settlement in Ukraine raising questions over whether sanctions may be loosened. Flows from Iran — another US target — have proved to be similarly resilient, despite renewed threats to clamp down.

Since late-January, many of the vessels that were new to the ESPO trade sailed under so-called flags of convenience, including Panama, the Cook Islands, Sierra Leone and Djibouti, data show. All but one of the ESPO cargoes were bound for China — popular destinations include Dongying, Huizhou and Dongjiakou. Most of the ships are owned by companies registered in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seychelles, according to data from Equasis.

Freight rates for the Kozmino-to-Asia route did spike after the latest US sanctions — among the final salvos from the Biden administration — then faded. At present, the fee is about $5 million for the three- to five-day voyage to China, accoding to shipbrokers and a Chinese private refiner. That’s up from $1.5 million before Jan. 10, but down from a peak

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
crude oil
iran
russia
sanctions

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Wison New Energies’ Zhoushan yard. (Source: Wison New Energies)
Energy

Wison New Energies Successfully Offloads Sanctioned Zhoushan Yard to Chinese State-Owned Entity

Chinese energy technology firm Wison New Energies has closed the book on its increasingly fraught cooperation with Russia. 

3 hours ago
Total Views: 237
Hazira LNG (liquefied natural gas), India. Photo Courtesy Shell
Energy

Russia Pitches Sanctioned Arctic LNG Cargoes to Indian Buyers

Russian officials have held meetings with Indian buyers this week in an effort to sell liquefied natural gas from a flagship export facility sanctioned by the US.

February 13, 2025
Total Views: 717
The NATO flag is hoisted on the patrol ship HMS Carlskrona for the first time
Energy

Baltic States Switch To European Power Grid, Ending Russia Ties

By Andrius Sytas and Janis Laizans VILNIUS, Feb 9 (Reuters) – The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania completed a switch from Russia’s electricity grid to the EU’s system on Sunday, severing Soviet-era...

February 9, 2025
Total Views: 1439
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,088 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.