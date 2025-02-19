EU Owners Face Mid Year Deadline To Lift New Firefighting Suit Protection To Level 2

Shipowners and operators of EU vessels must take steps to ensure that all new firefighting suits on board comply with changes to European regulations which enter into force from June 2025, according to urgent advice from VIKING Life-Saving Equipment.

The leading life-saving equipment solutions provider is recommending fleet managers undertake a full risk assessment of their firefighting suits to verify compliance with requirements applying under MED regulations (EU) 2024/1975. These are in addition to provisions in effect since August 2024 – that all new firefighting suits must be tested to EN469:2020 standards.

From June, all new firefighting suits bought for EU vessels must feature all three of the enhanced protection capabilities included in ‘Level 2’ classifications within MED regulations. While ‘Level 1’ fire suits in-service will remain compliant until they wear out, they must be replaced by Level 2 PPE once they are no longer fit for purpose or worn out.

Developed in response to high-risk firefighting, Level 2 notation covers radiant and convective heat resistance (X2), enhanced water penetration protection (Y2) and breathability (Z2). The inclusion of Y2 responds to growing risks of electrical fires on ships and greater seafarer exposure to close-quarters firefighting in enclosed spaces where water is used in high volumes. Y2 suits feature an extra moisture barrier to protect firefighters against steam burns and chemicals.

“There has been widespread acknowledgement that seafarers need more protection, including from electric vehicle and battery fires, and in enclosed spaces,” explained Charlotte Nielsen, Product Manager PPE, Viking Life-Saving Equipment. “Owners recognise these needs but the most extensive fire suit rule changes for two decades are entering into force with unusual speed, so they also want to fully understand what is being asked of them.”

To avoid potential challenges from Port State Control, owners should verify their firefighting gear compliance by date of purchase. “We recommend customers conduct risk assessments on the condition and certification of suits and update each vessel’s Safety Management System (SMS).”

VIKING has sold Level 2 marine fire suits since 2016 – all meeting X2 and Z2 protection levels. As new MED regulations enter into force, the safety solutions provider expects a significant number of non-EU countries to follow. UK legislation has already been amended to reflect Y2 requirements. Charlotte Nielsen reported strong uptake for the VIKING YouSafeTM Torch – VIKING’s latest Level 2, EN469:2020 certified fire suit. Made for comfort, durability, and superior heat and water protection, the YouSafeTM Torch has already seen live use fighting fires at sea. “As a one stop shop for marine life-saving equipment we respond well ahead of the regulators, with a strong lead provided by the products we develop for land-based firefighting professionals,” she said.