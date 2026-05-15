UAE Will Double Oil Export Capacity Bypassing Hormuz by 2027

By Anthony Di Paola

May 15, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The United Arab Emirates will double its capacity to export crude oil bypassing the Strait of Hormuz by next year, as it seeks to reduce reliance on the shipping chokepoint.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is accelerating the construction of a pipeline that runs to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, according to a statement from the emirate’s media office posted on X. The company already operates a 1.5 million barrel-a-day conduit from its oil fields to the port on its eastern coast, which has proved to be a lifeline during the Middle East conflict.

Read: UAE Port Ramps Up Hormuz-Dodging Oil Flows After Iranian Strikes

The existing pipeline has helped the UAE continue to supply markets, offsetting the hit to oil revenue as Iran practically shut the normal route through Hormuz soon after the war began in late February. Adnoc had already been planning the pipeline expansion as the current link can carry less than half of its normal export volumes.

“The project gains new significance in the context of the Hormuz crisis, but the logic behind it predates the war,” said Carole Nakhle, chief executive officer of consultant Crystol Energy Ltd. “The core strategic objective is clear: reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran’s closure of the strait, though which about a fifth of the world’s daily supply of oil and gas normally flow, has thrown economies into turmoil and upended shipments of products like metals, fertilizer and plastics. The US has been imposing its own blockade for the past month aimed at halting shipments to or from Iranian ports.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the only major Gulf producers able to get significant quantities of crude to market during the war. State oil companies of both countries have quietly managed to ship some cargoes out of the Gulf in recent weeks, avoiding the Iranian blockade.

Read: Aramco, Adnoc Sneak Oil Through Hormuz as Iran Menaces Strait

Accelerating the pipeline’s construction also follows the UAE’s decision to exit the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Freed of the group’s production limits, the UAE has said it will be able to respond more nimbly to market demands amid the disruption caused by the war. Additional export capacity through Fujairah will give the country more options even after Hormuz reopens to shipping.

“Expanding Fujairah export capacity fits naturally with Adnoc’s production expansion plans,” Nakhle said. “There is little point in expanding upstream production if export infrastructure becomes the bottleneck.”

With the UAE now out of OPEC, it will be looking to get its money’s worth from major oil-field expansions. Adnoc is set to boost capacity to 5 million barrels a day by next year. When the company first began discussing that target in 2018, it could pump about 3 million barrels a day.

Adnoc ships most of its main grade of crude — Murban, which is produced at its onshore fields — via the pipeline to Fujairah for export. The expanded capacity of the two pipelines will likely exceed the volume of Murban that Adnoc can produce. That means the company could use the new link to export its offshore grades from Fujairah. Crudes like Upper Zakum, produced at fields in the Gulf and exported from offshore terminals, are popular with refiners for their quality and often influence regional price levels.

The UAE’s not alone in having a Hormuz workaround. Aramco operates a pipeline running across Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea and is working to increase export capacity at its ports there. Neither route is a fail safe, with both Aramco’s pipeline and the port of Fujairah facing attacks during the current conflict. Still, the biggest Gulf producers are creating options and looking to future alternatives.

While the existing 252-mile (406-kilometer) pipeline to Fujairah hasn’t itself been targeted in the war, infrastructure at both ends of the route has. Iranian drones hit a gas-processing facility near the pipeline’s starting point at Habshan, while at the other end, the port of Fujairah has sustained damage that’s temporarily disrupted shipments in multiple attacks during the conflict.

Read More: How the Strait of Hormuz Has Become a Weapon of War

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.