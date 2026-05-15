gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,017 members

China Wants Strait of Hormuz Open Free of Curbs, USTR Greer Tells Bloomberg News

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attends the opening ceremony of APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting at International Convention Center in Seogwipo on Jeju island, South Korea, May 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

China Wants Strait of Hormuz Open Free of Curbs, USTR Greer Tells Bloomberg News

Reuters
Total Views: 1
May 15, 2026

By Liz Lee and David Lawder

BEIJING/WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) – China wants to see the Strait of Hormuz reopen without curbs or tolls, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Bloomberg News in a live interview on Friday, adding that the U.S. was confident Beijing would act to limit material support for Iran.

Citing remarks by Chinese officials at the Beijing summit of the U.S. and Chinese leaders, he said, “It’s really important for China to have the Strait of Hormuz open, no tolling, no military control, and that was clear from the meeting.

“So we welcome that.”

Greer participated in summit meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As a fragile ceasefire holds in the Iran war, Trump is keen to win Chinese support to end the conflict, which has dented his approval ratings ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections. China is close to Iran and is the main buyer of its oil.

Iran has largely shut the ?strait to ships apart from its own, causing the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies.

“With respect to Chinese involvement with Iran, our view is the Chinese are being very pragmatic, and they don’t want to be on the wrong side of this,” Greer added.

“They want to see peace in that area. President Trump wants to see peace in that area. So we have a lot of confidence that they will do what they can to limit any kind of material support for Iran.”

China urged continued and stabilized momentum in deescalation, its foreign ministry said in a statement about the talks on Iran.

“There is no need to continue this war that should not have happened, and finding a solution earlier is beneficial to both the United States and Iran … and even the whole world,” it said.

The ministry did not specify the Strait of Hormuz in its summary, but called for shipping routes to be reopened as soon as possible.

China has consistently called for an end to the fighting, restoration of safe passage in the Strait and for it to remain open.

Beijing has engaged in a flurry of diplomatic efforts but has refrained from forceful criticism of the U.S. conduct of the war.

Nearly a fifth of global supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas travel through the Strait in normal times.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington and Liz Lee in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

China
Hormuz
iran
strait of hormuz
USTR

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,017 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.
News

Trump Says China Offered Help on Iran

US President Donald Trump signaled China is willing to support negotiations with Iran, as he pushes for a diplomatic resolution to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, after a commercial vessel was apparently seized near the United Arab Emirates.

10 hours ago
Total Views: 897
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Featured

Hormuz Oil Flows Creep Higher as More Supertankers Exit

The number of supertankers hauling unsanctioned oil through the Strait of Hormuz has shown signs of rising in recent days, offering limited relief to an oil market that’s suffered the largest supply disruption in history. 

14 hours ago
Total Views: 11072
FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.
News

New Attacks Hit Ships Near Hormuz as Trump Discusses Iran With Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the Iran war with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, while new attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz brought a reminder of the costs of a prolonged stalemate, with peace talks stalled.

14 hours ago
Total Views: 510