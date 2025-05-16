gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,070 members

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach

Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach

Tariff Truce Spurs Pacific Trade Rush, Boosting Global Shippers

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 16, 2025

By Rachel Yeo and Chloé Meley

May 16, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Importers rushing to ship Chinese goods to the US using a short reprieve from paralyzing tariffs could provide a much-needed boost to global freighters. 

The surprise truce between the US and China, temporarily bringing down tariffs on each other’s goods, will probably give way to a surge in transpacific shipping in the coming weeks, lifting earnings for Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, and Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kenneth Loh.

The US has reduced combined levies on most Chinese imports to 30% from 145% for a period of 90 days, while the 125% Chinese duties on US goods will drop to 10%. Danish shipping giant Maersk saw an increase in bookings in the hours after the trade deal was announced, a welcome reprieve after cutting its forecast earlier this month. 

While escalating trade tensions darkened the sector’s outlook earlier this year and caused US-bound shipments from China to drop by a fifth in April, things are looking up again. 

Hapag-Lloyd AG, the world’s No. 5 container carrier, said it’s handling a “huge surge” in volumes this week. Volumes are up more than 50% compared with recent weeks, with bookings from China to the US particularly strong, Chief Executive Officer Rolf Habben Jansen said in a Bloomberg Television interview.  

The trade agreement was “good news,” Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of privately-owned CMA CGM SA, said in a hearing in the French Senate on Monday. He added that the world’s third-largest container carrier had lost 50% of its volumes toward the US since the start of the trade war. 

“We’re likely to see a renewed front-loading surge as exporters and importers alike in China and the US attempt to capitalize on the steep cut in tariffs during this 90-day pause,” according to BI’s Loh. 

This wave of pent-up demand is pushing up freight rates, which had been sliding since the beginning of the year, in turn boosting earnings for shipping companies.  

Peak season demand could be pushed even higher as the end of the 90-day reduction in tariffs between both countries will overlap with the sector’s busiest period in mid-August, with China accounting for around 40% of US container imports, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Kaseedit Choonnawat said in a note. 

The cost for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles rose 16% from the prior week to $3,136, the biggest gain in percentage terms since December, while the Shanghai-to-New York rate jumped 19% from the previous week to $4,350, according to the Drewry World Container Index posted Thursday.

More ship calls amid the cargo rush from China threatens to cause port congestion and bottlenecks, similar to what what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, HSBC Holdings Plc analysts including Parash Jain wrote in a note.

Chinese ports including China Merchants Port Holdings Co., Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd. and Shanghai International Port Group Co. could also win market share during the period, which could narrow the cost gap with rival export hubs and trade routes, said BI analyst Denise Wong. “The truce will also give Chinese exporters more time for workarounds, which can potentially help sustain volumes at Chinese ports.”

Oversupply Risk

The front-loading might lead to higher consensus estimates, though not necessarily a “material increase” in second-quarter earnings for container liners, said Axel Styrman, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux.

“Our long term view on container shipping remains cautious as we think that there will be a significant oversupply in the industry,” Deutsche Bank AG analyst Andy Chu wrote in a note, raising his recommendations on Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to hold from sell. “We do acknowledge that container shipping stocks are cyclical and momentum driven and that near-term demand on the China-US trade lane is set to rebound as inventory is replenished.”

Still, the current rebound might be short-lived. “The rate outlook for the second half of 2025 is weak with an expected significant downward adjustment in demand regardless of increased tariffs following expiration of the pause, and a potential reversal of the rerouting from the Red Sea via Cape of Good Hope which will amplify the downward correction,” Styrman said.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
Container Shipping
Pacific
tariffs
trump tariffs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,070 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A drone view of three berths able to load vessels with oil is seen after their construction at Westridge Marine Terminal, the terminus of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Shipping

With US Trade War, China Now Top Buyer for Canadian Crude on Trans Mountain Pipeline Shipping Data Show

China has emerged as the top customer for Canadian oil shipped on the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline, ship tracking data showed, as a U.S. trade war has shifted crude flows in the year since the pipeline started operating.

3 minutes ago
Total Views: 6
General cargo ship on the horizon at sunset
Shipping

Proposal to Base U.S. Ship Registry in Virgin Islands Gets Governor Support

 A proposal to create a new international U.S. ship registry domiciled in the U.S. Virgin Islands aligns with President Donald Trump's efforts to strengthen the country's maritime industry and has support from the territory, its governor said.

12 hours ago
Total Views: 698
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

Port of Long Beach Braces for May Slump Following Record-Breaking April

The Port of Long Beach is anticipating a significant downturn in May shipments following its strongest April on record, as the effects of recently paused tariffs ripple through the supply...

15 hours ago
Total Views: 726