gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,070 members

Salvage Tug Reaches ‘Maersk Sana’ After More Than Two Weeks Adrift in Atlantic

Salvage Tug Reaches ‘Maersk Sana’ After More Than Two Weeks Adrift in Atlantic

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
May 16, 2025

Norwegian salvage tug Sea1 Ruby has reached the 8,450 TEU Maersk Sana adrift approximately 75 nautical miles west off the coast of Bermuda.

The 21-year old vessel suffered an engine room explosion on April 28 leaving three crew members injured, including one seriously. At least two crew have since been taken off the ship for treatment as Maersk Sana has remained on auxiliary power only for nearly 3 weeks. The vessel has retained limited maneuvering capability.

Sea1 Ruby, an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel from Sea1 Offshore, departed from Bergen, Norway nearly two weeks ago on May 4. The Norwegian-flagged 3,793 DWT vessel was built in 2010.

AIS data show the tug reaching the container ship early on May 16. According to Maersk the two vessels will make way toward the Bahamas and are expected to reach port by the end of May.

‘Maersk Sana’ and ‘Sea1 Ruby’ 75 nautical miles off the coast of Bermuda on May 16. (Source: Shipatlas)

The investigation into the cause of the incident remains ongoing, Maersk said last week. 

“As we always do in such cases, we have initiated an investigation into the incident, which currently is ongoing, and we are currently in close dialogue with the relevant stakeholders. While the investigation is ongoing, we cannot go into further details about the incident. Safety is of paramount importance and will be an important part of our investigation.” 

The vessel had undergone a standard inspection without any deficiencies on April 16 in Charleston, South Carolina according to the USCG.

The company faced criticism for not dispatching a salvage vessel from the U.S. East Coast or nearby ports and rather relying on a tug boat more than 3,000 nautical miles away. Maersk justified the decision with the need to find the right vessel, rather than the closest one.

Calm seas have aided Maersk in the operation. Since the explosion 345 nautical miles east of Bermuda Maersk Sana has passed to the north and northwest of the archipelago.

Tags:

atlantic
Bermuda
engine fire
Maersk
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,070 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Near Disaster Off Sydney Coast Exposes Major Gaps in Maritime Emergency Response
Accidents

Near Disaster Off Sydney Coast Exposes Major Gaps in Maritime Emergency Response

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released a comprehensive report detailing the July 2022 incident where the bulk carrier Portland Bay nearly stranded off Sydney’s coast, revealing significant failures...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 458
Photo of the Bayesian taken from the Sir Robert Baden Powell
Accidents

UK Investigators Uncover Stability Issues Behind Tech Tycoon’s Superyacht Sinking

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released an interim report detailing the tragic sinking of the superyacht Bayesian off Sicily’s northern coast that left seven dead. According to...

May 14, 2025
Total Views: 5764
American Mariner underway before the contact
Accidents

Debris in Steering System Causes Bulk Carrier’s $2 Million Collision with Navigation Aid

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that a piece of O-ring-type material debris caused a steering system failure that led to a bulk carrier’s collision with a navigation...

May 13, 2025
Total Views: 6095