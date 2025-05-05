Maersk Containership Drifting Off Bermuda After Engine Room Incident, Three Crew Injured

The container vessel Maersk Sana experienced “machinery-related issues” in its main engine room while en route from Newark to Singapore on April 28, 2025, a Maersk spokesperson has confirmed to gCaptain.

The incident resulted in injuries to three crew members, with two requiring medical evacuation to Bermuda.

According to Maersk’s statement, one crew member was treated with first aid onboard, while the other two were transferred to the vessel Maersk Nomazwe on April 30 for a medical evacuation (medevac) to Bermuda. One of the evacuated crew members has been discharged, while the other was transported to a hospital in the United States for further treatment.

The 8,450-TEU vessel, built in 2004 and flagged in Singapore, is currently drifting safely off the coast of Bermuda.

A towage vessel is expected to reach the Maersk Sana in approximately a week.

The vessel was operating on Maersk’s Transpacific TP11 service at the time of the incident. Maersk has initiated an investigation into the cause of the machinery issues and is working with stakeholders to minimize supply chain disruptions.

“Safety is of paramount importance, and we will take the learnings from our investigation to avoid similar incidents in the future,” Maersk said.