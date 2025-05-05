gCaptain-logo
An LNG carrier transits through the Panama Canal. Photo credit: Flystock/Shutterstock

Commonwealth LNG Signs Major 20-Year LNG Supply Deal with Asian Buyer

Mike Schuler
May 5, 2025

Commonwealth LNG has secured a significant 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with a major Asian energy company for 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from its upcoming Cameron, Louisiana facility.

The agreement represents a crucial step forward for the 9.5 mtpa export terminal project, which recently received its export license from the Trump administration in February 2025 – the first such approval following the lifting of an export freeze implemented during the Biden presidency.

“This offtake agreement marks another important milestone for Commonwealth as we work toward a final investment later this year and first offtake planned for 2029,” stated Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge and Chairman of Commonwealth.

The $11 billion Phase 1 development is projected to create approximately 2,000 construction jobs at peak and 275 permanent positions once operational. The facility is expected to generate $3.5 billion in annual export revenue.

The project comes at a strategic time as the Trump Administration aims to boost U.S. LNG exports. Commonwealth anticipates making its final investment decision in September 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Commonwealth LNG’s facility will be situated on the Calcasieu River along the Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana. The export agreement includes markets in both Asia and Europe.

LNG
trump administration
us lng exports
Related Articles

European Firms Fare Better Than Feared Through Early Trade Pain
Shipping

European Firms Fare Better Than Feared Through Early Trade Pain

European firms are reporting earnings significantly ahead of expectations, allowing for some relief in the market, but tariffs and the uncertain path of economic growth continue to cloud the outlook.

7 hours ago
Total Views: 291
A worker walks past infrastructure on D Island, the main processing hub, at the Kashagan offshore oil field in the Caspian sea in western Kazakhstan
Shipping

OPEC+ To Further Speed Up Oil Output Hikes

By Olesya Astakhova and Ahmad Ghaddar LONDON/MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) – OPEC+ will accelerate oil output hikes and could bring back to the market as much as 2.2 million barrels per day by November,...

15 hours ago
Total Views: 1199
Aerial top view of a containership at port. Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner
Shipping

Blanked Sailings Buoy Spot Rates Amid Broad Market Slide

Spot rates across all the major east-west deepsea trades continued their downward descent this week, although it has become increasingly clear that widespread blanked sailings on the transpacific trade managed to stave off a complete crash.

May 2, 2025
Total Views: 752