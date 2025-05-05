Commonwealth LNG Signs Major 20-Year LNG Supply Deal with Asian Buyer

Commonwealth LNG has secured a significant 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with a major Asian energy company for 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from its upcoming Cameron, Louisiana facility.

The agreement represents a crucial step forward for the 9.5 mtpa export terminal project, which recently received its export license from the Trump administration in February 2025 – the first such approval following the lifting of an export freeze implemented during the Biden presidency.

“This offtake agreement marks another important milestone for Commonwealth as we work toward a final investment later this year and first offtake planned for 2029,” stated Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge and Chairman of Commonwealth.

The $11 billion Phase 1 development is projected to create approximately 2,000 construction jobs at peak and 275 permanent positions once operational. The facility is expected to generate $3.5 billion in annual export revenue.

The project comes at a strategic time as the Trump Administration aims to boost U.S. LNG exports. Commonwealth anticipates making its final investment decision in September 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Commonwealth LNG’s facility will be situated on the Calcasieu River along the Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana. The export agreement includes markets in both Asia and Europe.