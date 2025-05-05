gCaptain-logo
A foreign cargo ship is seen in front of a port after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 24, 2017.

File Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Coast Guard-Led Operation Targets Container Security in San Juan Port

Mike Schuler
May 5, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan, alongside multiple federal partner agencies, recently conducted a comprehensive Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at a cargo container terminal in the Bay of San Juan.

During the operation, authorities inspected approximately 105 containers and 40 vehicles, while conducting 30 Transportation Worker Identification Credential verifications. While no security violations were detected, three containers were temporarily detained due to preexisting damage and improper cargo securing.

Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Ortega-Pérez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan waterways management division chief, emphasized the operation’s strategic importance: “This MASFO is part of the Coast Guard’s strategic efforts to ensure the safety and security of containerized cargo shipments within our marine transportation system and is essential to ensure the safe flow of commerce between the continental United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other countries in the Caribbean Sea”.

The operation demonstrated a robust interagency collaboration, bringing together key federal agencies including Coast Guard Investigative Services, Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshall’s Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rico National Guard.

Capt. Luis J. Rodríguez, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan and Captain of the Port, highlighted the importance of this collaborative approach: “Port security is a top priority which requires a whole-of-government approach to achieve the highest possible standard.”

The MASFO’s primary objectives focused on elevating regulatory inspection activity and reinforcing cargo safety and security. These efforts aim to prevent the transportation of materials linked to malign actors or terrorist organizations, including weapons, explosives, or other potentially dangerous materials.

This operation follows recent container security initiatives at other major U.S. ports. Notably, at the Port of New York and New Jersey, recent inspections revealed a 60% deficiency rate in hazardous material compliance. Operation Terminus, conducted in February at that location, resulted in the seizure of eight undeclared hazardous material containers and 33 stolen vehicles valued at over $2.4 million.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan team consists of Marine Science Technicians from the prevention department and Maritime Enforcement Specialists from the Sector Boarding Team, maintaining their commitment to ensuring regional maritime security and operational integrity.

Tags:

Container Shipping
HAZMAT
u.s. coast guard
