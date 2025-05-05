Responders Cap Spewing Well in Louisiana Marsh

The U.S. Coast Guard and Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO) have successfully secured an oil and natural gas discharge from Well 59 located in marshlands near Garden Island Bay, Louisiana.

The well intervention team gained control of the source by cutting the flange on the discharging wellhead and installing a flowback assembly.

The incident, first reported on April 26, prompted an extensive response effort that included the deployment of over 20,300 feet of containment boom and 1,047 bales of absorbent boom to protect nearby islands. Response teams have recovered approximately 70,812 gallons of oily water mixture, though the total volume of discharged oil remains undetermined.

Last Thursday, the Coast Guard took federal control of pollution response efforts from operator Spectrum OpCo, LLC, accessing the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to ensure continued operations. Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services Inc. and Couvillion Group were contracted as the primary response organizations.

“Gaining control of the discharge is a vital milestone, but it marks only the beginning of our work,” stated Capt. Greg Callaghan, U.S. Coast Guard Federal on Scene Coordinator.

A one-nautical-mile vessel safety zone remains in effect, and aerial surveys continue to monitor the area. Air quality monitoring has shown no immediate concerns. Wildlife impacts appear limited, with one oiled bird observed but not captured.

The cause of the discharge remains under investigation.