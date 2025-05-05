gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,120 members

An overflight displays the affected area of marsh

An overflight displays the affected area of marsh environment near Garden Island Bay, Louisiana on April 27, 2025. A safety zone has been enacted in the area and boom has been placed to contain the released product. U.S. Coast Guard

Responders Cap Spewing Well in Louisiana Marsh

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 5, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard and Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO) have successfully secured an oil and natural gas discharge from Well 59 located in marshlands near Garden Island Bay, Louisiana.

The well intervention team gained control of the source by cutting the flange on the discharging wellhead and installing a flowback assembly.

The incident, first reported on April 26, prompted an extensive response effort that included the deployment of over 20,300 feet of containment boom and 1,047 bales of absorbent boom to protect nearby islands. Response teams have recovered approximately 70,812 gallons of oily water mixture, though the total volume of discharged oil remains undetermined.

Last Thursday, the Coast Guard took federal control of pollution response efforts from operator Spectrum OpCo, LLC, accessing the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to ensure continued operations. Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services Inc. and Couvillion Group were contracted as the primary response organizations.

“Gaining control of the discharge is a vital milestone, but it marks only the beginning of our work,” stated Capt. Greg Callaghan, U.S. Coast Guard Federal on Scene Coordinator.

A one-nautical-mile vessel safety zone remains in effect, and aerial surveys continue to monitor the area. Air quality monitoring has shown no immediate concerns. Wildlife impacts appear limited, with one oiled bird observed but not captured.

The cause of the discharge remains under investigation.

Tags:

oil spill
u.s. coast guard
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,120 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

An illustration of the Havfram WTIVs
Offshore

DEME Completes Acquisition of Norwegian Offshore Wind Contractor Havfram

Belgian marine engineering giant DEME has completed its acquisition of Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram in a deal valued at approximately 900 million euros. The acquisition, first announced on April...

21 minutes ago
Total Views: 23
Trump’s Push For Deep-Sea Metals Clashes With UN Ocean Treaty
Offshore

Trump’s Push For Deep-Sea Metals Clashes With UN Ocean Treaty

By Todd Woody May 1, 2025 (Bloomberg) –President Donald Trump first set his sights on Canada and Greenland’s mineral resources. Now he’s eyeing the global seabed that holds vast troves of critical metals for green technologies...

May 4, 2025
Total Views: 1278
Offshore drilling rig photo via Shutterstock / James Jones Jr
Offshore

Trump Administration Reverses Course on Biden Offshore Decommissioning Bonding Rule

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced plans to revise the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) 2024 Risk Management and Financial Assurance Rule for offshore operations, reverting to a...

May 2, 2025
Total Views: 2123