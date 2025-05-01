gCaptain-logo
U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Sector New York conduct container inspections alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Joint Operation Yields Major Hazmat Violations at NY/NJ Port

Mike Schuler
May 1, 2025

Recent joint operations between the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of New York and New Jersey have revealed significant hazardous material compliance issues, with spot checks uncovering a 60% deficiency rate.

The enhanced enforcement efforts, which rely on CBP’s container screening data, aim to identify undeclared hazardous cargo that could threaten port safety and vessel crews. This collaboration between the agencies has shown marked improvement over the past year, with CBP now regularly alerting Coast Guard Sector New York personnel to potential violations.

“CBP’s refined targeting capabilities are helping us act faster and more precisely,” explained Lt. Cmdr. Paul Civita, Coast Guard Sector New York’s deputy Safety and Security Operations chief.

The intensified scrutiny follows February’s successful Operation Terminus, a five-day multi-agency initiative that resulted in significant findings. The operation led to the seizure of eight undeclared hazardous material containers, resulting in $88,000 in shipper violations. Additionally, authorities intercepted 33 stolen vehicles valued at over $2.4 million, which were bound for West African nations.

These interventions prevented potential disasters, as many seized shipments contained improperly handled hazardous materials, including vehicles with connected batteries and full fuel tanks.

Operation Terminus, which began in February 2023, represents a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, CBP, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, and local law enforcement. The initiative specifically targets illicit vehicle exports and hazardous cargo violations.

“Identifying and detaining these hazardous shipments and stolen vehicles highlights our dedication to port safety. Knowing my work prevents disasters and stops criminal networks makes every effort worthwhile,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenadi Kane, a Coast Guard Sector New York marine science technician specializing in container inspections.

The operation’s success has highlighted critical concerns about cargo shipment oversight and the risks associated with improperly documented hazardous materials. These issues pose significant threats to port workers, maritime crews, international trade, and national security.

The operation follows a July 2023 fire on the vessel Grande Costa d’Avorio, which broke out as longshoremen were loading used vehicles for export to West Africa at Port Newark. Two firemen died after they became disoriented in poor visibility below decks and were trapped in tight spaces between cars. The NTSB traced the cause of the fire to an overheated transmission on a Jeep Wrangler that was improperly being used by longshoremen to push non-operational cars up the ramps.

Coast Guard Sector New York continues to strengthen its partnerships to enhance port security, maintain supply chain integrity, and prevent criminal organizations from exploiting maritime shipping routes for illegal activities.

