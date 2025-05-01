Denmark Plans $1 Billion War Insurance for Merchant Shipping

By Sanne Wass

May 1, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Denmark plans to set aside almost $1 billion to insure its merchant fleet in the event of a war or major crisis.

The government proposed the new legislation as a “timely precaution,” according to a statement on Thursday. The funding would establish a state-backed war insurance plan to cover ships if commercial insurance markets collapse due to geopolitical instability.

Read More: Denmark Plans to Build Warships at Home, Enter NATO Partnerships

Denmark is a major maritime nation, with a merchant fleet valued at more than 135 billion kroner ($20 billion) at the end of 2023, and home to A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s second-largest container shipping company.

“There are global tensions and war on European soil,” Business Minister Morten Bodskov said. “That’s why it’s important that we are prepared – even for the most unpleasant scenarios.”

Read More: Trump’s China Ship Fees Set to Hit Global Shipping Giants

The plan, which is expected to be presented to parliament later this year, involves activating the War Insurance Institute, a public entity, and giving it access to a 6 billion-krone loan facility to cover potential claims.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.