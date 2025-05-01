gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,169 members

Oil tanker on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas. REUTERS/Issac Urrutia

An oil tanker sails on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas, Venezuela October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Issac Urrutia/File Photo

Venezuela Loses 20% Of Oil Exports After Cargo Cancellations to Chevron

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 1, 2025

May 1 (Reuters) – Venezuela’s oil exports fell almost 20% to some 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, the lowest level in nine months, as cargo cancellations to U.S.-based producer Chevron CVX.N forced ships to return and left some ports empty, ship tracking data and documents showed.

Venezuela’s state-run company PDVSA last month suspended most of the loading windows it had assigned to Chevron and ordered the return of some oil cargoes bound for the U.S. amid payment uncertainty related to the enforcement of U.S. sanctions.

The measures cut Chevron short of a May 27 deadline the U.S. Treasury Department had set to wind down oil operations and exports from the OPEC country, which has been under U.S. energy sanctions since 2019.

A total of 32 vessels departed from Venezuelan waters last month, carrying an average of 698,767 bpd of crude and fuel and 357,000 metric tons of oil byproducts and petrochemicals, according to LSEG vessel monitoring data.

The main destination of Venezuela’s oil exports was China with some 428,000 bpd, followed by the U.S. with 138,000 bpd and India with 64,200 bpd, the data and documents showed.

Chevron’s exports of Venezuelan crude to the U.S. plummeted 69% to some 66,000 bpd due to PDVSA’s measures.

However, other customers of the state company, including France’s Maurel & Prom MAUP.PA, U.S. Global Oil Terminals and India’s Reliance RELI.NS increased their intake of Venezuelan crude and byproducts ahead of the May 27 deadline.

As part of oil swaps with some of those companies, Venezuela’s imports of heavy naphtha rose to some 94,000 bpd in April, from 82,000 bpd in March, allowing PDVSA to increase storage of much-needed diluents for its extra heavy crudes.

PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment. Venezuela’s Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez this month traveled to China to discuss oil businesses.

The company between late March and early April halted one of its main crude upgraders, Petropiar, operated along with Chevron, to modify the facility’s output, one of its strategies to refine more domestically, according to one of the documents.

Also in April PDVSA inaugurated loading of a new crude grade for export, Blend 22, with the first cargo bound for the U.S.

Venezuela’s government has rejected President Donald Trump’s hardening of sanctions on the South American country, saying the measures amount to an “economic war.”

Venezuelan oil exports lost 20% after cargo cancellations https://tmsnrt.rs/4cWluYx

(Reporting by Reuters staffEditing by Marguerita Choy)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

chevron
crude oil
Oil
venezuela
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,169 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Russia Reflags, Renames Sanctioned ‘Shadow Fleet’ LNG Tankers Ahead of Suspected Arctic LNG 2 Startup
Energy

Russia Reflags, Renames Sanctioned ‘Shadow Fleet’ LNG Tankers Ahead of Suspected Arctic LNG 2 Startup

Four ice-strengthened newbuild LNG carriers have been reflagged to the Russian Federation along with name changes. The vessels are part of Russia’s emerging ‘shadow fleet’ designed to deliver sanctioned liquefied natural gas from the Arctic.

April 30, 2025
Total Views: 2679
Aerial of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal
Energy

Europe Buys 80 Percent of US LNG in April, Replacing Russian Supplies Down One-Third

Deliveries of U.S. liquefied natural gas to the European Union were up nearly 20 percent year-over-year during the month of April, new data reveal. For the period of April 1st...

April 25, 2025
Total Views: 2034
Cameron Gulf Of Mexico LNG ship facility
Energy

China Stops Imports of US LNG Amid Trade War, Custom Data Shows

China’s purchases of US liquefied natural gas plunged to zero in March after a sharp decline in the previous two months, as the trade war between the two biggest economies alters shipping routes.

April 21, 2025
Total Views: 1071