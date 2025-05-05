Seafarers – Your Voice Matters!

ATTENTION SEAFARERS! RWMU-OUIS Work-Life Balance Survey

The World Maritime University (WMU) is calling all seafarers who are currently working on any commercial ship, or have worked on such ships during or after 2013, to participate in a survey on work-related aspects, psychological well-being, and career intentions.

WMU is conducting a survey in collaboration with the Officers’ Unions of International Seamen (OUIS). The insights gathered will help the maritime community to consider improvements.

The survey should take no more than 15 minutes to complete, and all responses will remain completely

anonymous. You are welcome to share the survey link with seafarers in your network. The participation

deadline is 30 June 2025.

Follow the link or scan the QR code below to complete the survey: https://wmuhq.questionpro.eu/seafarersworklifebalancesurvey