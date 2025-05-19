How Can Unmanned and Autonomous Vessels Leverage 3D Forward Looking Sonar

As unmanned and autonomous surface vessels (USVs) expand their role in the maritime sector, their missions are moving into increasingly complex and dynamic environments that often present unpredictable hazards. These vessels must not only navigate safely through poorly charted areas but also adapt to rapidly changing conditions without the constant oversight of a human operator. To meet these demands, real-time underwater situational awareness has become a critical enabler of a USV’s success.



Enhance situational awareness

Real-time 3D forward looking sonar (FLS) addresses this blind spot, enabling USVs to react dynamically to changing underwater conditions rather than relying solely on pre-existing navigation data or above water sensors. Unlike surface-based sensors, 3D FLS offers a live, three-dimensional view beneath and ahead of the vessel. FarSounder’s Argos series of 3D FLS, for example, can detect obstacles such as shallow bottoms, submerged debris, ice, and marine life up to 1000 meters ahead of a moving vessel. By providing this immediate visibility, 3D FLS allows USVs to detect hazards that would otherwise be invisible.

Environmental protection

Although USVs often have a smaller operational footprint, they inherently do not possess the situational awareness of crewed vessels. When a USV has real-time information to detect underwater hazards—including whales, coral reefs, and debris—operators have the ability to avoid collisions that can result in oil spills or damage to sensitive marine environments. Argos FLS helps close this gap by equipping USVs with advanced underwater awareness, enabling them to make course corrections to avoid environmental threats at significant distances ahead. Beyond obstacle avoidance, Argos systems generate high-resolution bathymetric maps as the vessel moves. USV operators have the option to anonymously share this data across the FarSounder fleet and with global ocean mapping initiatives like Seabed 2030. This capability not only enhances environmental safety but also supports marine science by contributing valuable data to scientific research and, in turn, improves the understanding of Earth’s seafloor.

Operational Performance through Integration

The integration of 3D FLS into USV systems enhances both autonomous and unmanned operations. For uncrewed missions, this enables fast and independent course alterations based on real-time underwater information. For human-in-the-loop operations, having an easy-to-understand user interface is critical for remote operators. Argos sonars deliver fully processed data through an Ethernet-based machine interface, allowing autonomous control systems to make intelligent navigation decisions with or without human input. Argos FLS provides a clear understanding of the seafloor and potential in-water hazards ahead. This dual-mode capability ensures operational flexibility: in fully autonomous missions, the machine interface drives decision-making, while in remote-controlled or semi-autonomous missions, operators can intervene based on detailed situational awareness provided by the sonar. The result is greater mission reliability across the spectrum of unmanned operations.

Towing and Fleet Operations

3D FLS also plays a vital role in complex mission types such as towing operations through installation on the tender. USVs towing sidescan sonar systems, hydrophone arrays, or mine countermeasure equipment benefit from the sonar’s ability to detect and avoid underwater obstructions before critical payloads are placed at risk. Argos systems can integrate with survey and navigation software ecosystems, like QPS, allowing seamless incorporation of real-time sonar data into broader operational frameworks. The potential of 3D FLS extends even further when leveraged across fleets of USVs. Through FarSounder’s data sharing capabilities, multiple vessels operating in a “swarm” configuration can collect and share bathymetric data in real time, creating a dynamic and constantly updated understanding of their operating environment.

The rise of uncrewed vessel operations demands technologies that prioritize both performance and environmental responsibility. Technologies like FarSounder’s Argos 3D FLS are not only extending the operational reach of USVs but are also helping shape a future where navigation is both smarter and more environmentally conscious. By equipping vessels with the tools to perceive and respond to their underwater environment in real time, and by enabling those vessels to contribute to global research initiatives, 3D FLS serves as a bridge between innovation and stewardship in the maritime domain.