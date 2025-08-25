Marie Maersk Resumes Voyage After Successful Fire Containment Off African Coast

The Maersk Triple-E class containership Marie Maersk has resumed its eastbound journey around the Cape of Good Hope following successful containment of a fire that broke out on August 13, the shipping company confirmed.
After an inspection of the affected areas and consultation with authorities, officials deemed it safe for the vessel to continue its voyage on Sunday, August 24.
“The external firefighting team will remain on board and special measures have been put in place to ensure a safe journey,” Maersk stated in its latest update.
The company noted that an intermediate stop might be implemented to handle damaged containers and mitigate disruptions to their ocean network. The final destination port remains under review.
The fire incident began when crew members detected smoke coming from containers while the Danish-flagged vessel was en route from Rotterdam, The Netherlands to Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia. At the time, the containership was positioned off the Liberian coast.
A supply vessel carrying additional firefighting equipment reached Marie Maersk on Friday evening, with special equipment transferred aboard on Saturday, August 23.
According to earlier reports, one container that had been flooded with water continued to show elevated temperatures while remaining under control. External support was critical in the containment efforts, with three tugboats and one Platform Supply Vessel with firefighting equipment assisting in recent days.
“The crew is safe and the vessel is in stable condition, with all machinery, steering and navigational equipment fully operational,” Maersk confirmed.
Built in 2013, the Marie Maersk is one of the world’s largest container vessels with a nominal capacity of 19,076 TEU. Measuring 399 meters in length and 59 meters in width, the Triple-E class vessel represents the modern generation of ultra-large container carriers.
This incident adds to a concerning pattern of container vessel fires in recent years, highlighting ongoing safety challenges facing the shipping industry as vessels continue to increase in size and capacity.
The captain of an oil tanker and two officers accused of severing five undersea power and telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea last December, blamed technical faults for the damage as their trial began in Helsinki on Monday.
The expert firefighting team that boarded the Marie Maersk on Tuesday has brought the fire under control, though it remains not fully extinguished, according to the latest update from Maersk on August 22.
August 22, 2025
Total Views: 0
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 108,445 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 108,445 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.