gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,445 members

The Marie Maersk seen from a supply vessel on August 21, 2025

The Marie Maersk seen from a supply vessel on August 21, 2025. Photo courtesy Maersk

Marie Maersk Resumes Voyage After Successful Fire Containment Off African Coast

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 25, 2025

The Maersk Triple-E class containership Marie Maersk has resumed its eastbound journey around the Cape of Good Hope following successful containment of a fire that broke out on August 13, the shipping company confirmed.

After an inspection of the affected areas and consultation with authorities, officials deemed it safe for the vessel to continue its voyage on Sunday, August 24.

“The external firefighting team will remain on board and special measures have been put in place to ensure a safe journey,” Maersk stated in its latest update.

The company noted that an intermediate stop might be implemented to handle damaged containers and mitigate disruptions to their ocean network. The final destination port remains under review.

The Marie Maersk seen from a supply vessel on August 21, 2025
The Marie Maersk seen from a supply vessel on August 21, 2025. Photo courtesy Maersk

The fire incident began when crew members detected smoke coming from containers while the Danish-flagged vessel was en route from Rotterdam, The Netherlands to Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia. At the time, the containership was positioned off the Liberian coast.

A supply vessel carrying additional firefighting equipment reached Marie Maersk on Friday evening, with special equipment transferred aboard on Saturday, August 23.

According to earlier reports, one container that had been flooded with water continued to show elevated temperatures while remaining under control. External support was critical in the containment efforts, with three tugboats and one Platform Supply Vessel with firefighting equipment assisting in recent days.

“The crew is safe and the vessel is in stable condition, with all machinery, steering and navigational equipment fully operational,” Maersk confirmed.

Built in 2013, the Marie Maersk is one of the world’s largest container vessels with a nominal capacity of 19,076 TEU. Measuring 399 meters in length and 59 meters in width, the Triple-E class vessel represents the modern generation of ultra-large container carriers.

This incident adds to a concerning pattern of container vessel fires in recent years, highlighting ongoing safety challenges facing the shipping industry as vessels continue to increase in size and capacity.

Tags:

Fire Incidents
Maersk
maersk marie
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,445 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tanker Eagle S suspected of the disruption of the Finland-Estonia electrical link Estlink 2.Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
Incidents

Suspects Blame Technical Faults for Baltic Sea Cable Breaches

The captain of an oil tanker and two officers accused of severing five undersea power and telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea last December, blamed technical faults for the damage as their trial began in Helsinki on Monday.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 0
Port of Seattle at night
Shipping

Coast Guard Arrests Drunk Containership Captain Six Times Over Legal Limit in Seattle

The U.S. Coast Guard has arrested the captain of a 333-meter Liberian-flagged containership in Seattle after he was found to be severely intoxicated while in command of the ship. According...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 0
Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, next to cranes at the APM Terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Incidents

Fire Under Control but Not Extinguished on ‘Marie Maersk’ as Vessel Seeks Port of Refuge

The expert firefighting team that boarded the Marie Maersk on Tuesday has brought the fire under control, though it remains not fully extinguished, according to the latest update from Maersk on August 22.

August 22, 2025
Total Views: 0