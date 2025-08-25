gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,445 members

The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage facilities at Øygarden

The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage facilities at Øygarden, outside of Bergen. Photo: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor

World’s First Commercial CO2 Storage Facility Now Operational in North Sea

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 25, 2025

The world’s first third-party CO2 transport and storage facility is now operational, marking a significant milestone in Europe’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Northern Lights project has successfully injected and stored its first volumes of carbon dioxide 2,600 meters beneath the North Sea seabed.

The operation involves transporting CO2 via ships from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik to an onshore receiving terminal at Øygarden. From there, the carbon dioxide travels through a 100-kilometer pipeline before being injected into the Aurora reservoir under the North Sea.

“With CO2 safely stored below the seabed, we mark a major milestone. This demonstrates the viability of carbon capture, transport and storage as a scalable industry,” said Anders Opedal, CEO of Equinor.

The Northern Lights Joint Venture is equally owned by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies, with Equinor serving as the Technical Service Provider responsible for construction and operations of the facilities.

“Lifting new value chains like CO2 capture, transport and storage requires collaboration and effort across the value chain – from governments, industry and customers,” said Irene Rummelhoff, Executive Vice President of MMP in Equinor. “With Northern Lights in operation, we have proven that this is possible.”

The recently completed Phase 1 of the project has a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year, which is already fully booked. A Phase 2 expansion, approved in March, will increase capacity to a minimum of 5 million tonnes per year, supported by a €131 million grant from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility for Energy funding program.

The Norwegian government has provided substantial financial backing for the initiative, covering approximately 80% of the cost for Phase 1 of the project. The expansion is already underway, with nine new CO2 storage tanks delivered to the Øygarden site this summer.

As one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage developers, Equinor aims to develop 30-50 million tonnes per annum of CO2 transport and storage capacity by 2035, with projects planned across Europe and the United States.

Tags:

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS)
ccus
equinor
northern lights
norway
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,445 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Marie Maersk seen from a supply vessel on August 21, 2025
Incidents

Marie Maersk Resumes Voyage After Successful Fire Containment Off African Coast

The Maersk Triple-E class containership Marie Maersk has resumed its eastbound journey around the Cape of Good Hope following successful containment of a fire that broke out on August 13,...

12 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Canada to Drop Many Counter-Tariffs in Olive Branch to Trump
News

Canada to Drop Many Counter-Tariffs in Olive Branch to Trump

By Brian Platt and Josh Wingrove Aug 22, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Canada will remove its retaliatory tariffs on a long list of US products that comply with the existing North American trade...

August 22, 2025
Total Views: 0
A cargo ship is moored in the Port of Long Beach while cranes retrieve cargo containers from the ship
News

Orient Overseas Expects U.S. Port Fees to Impact Firm Amid Tariff Uncertainties

Orient Overseas International Ltd. warned that additional port levies imposed could negatively impact the firm, but shifting global trade patterns amid tariff uncertainties could bring opportunities to the shipping sector.

August 21, 2025
Total Views: 0