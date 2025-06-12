gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,180 members

The Hong Tai 58, a Togolese freighter, allegedly damaged a submarine cable between Taiwan and Pengzhou

The Hong Tai 58, a Togolese freighter, allegedly damaged a submarine cable between Taiwan and Pengzhou. Photo: Taiwan Coast Guard Administration

Taiwan Jails Chinese Ship Captain for Damaging Undersea Cables

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 12, 2025
reuters logo

TAIPEI, June 12 (Reuters) – A Taiwanese court sentenced the Chinese captain of a ship to three years in jail on Thursday after finding him guilty of intentionally damaging undersea cables off the island in February, in a case that alarmed Taiwan officials.

Prosecutors said the man was captain of the Chinese-crewed Hong Tai 58, registered in Togo, which Taiwanese authorities detained after suspecting the ship had dropped anchor near an undersea cable off southwestern Taiwan, damaging it.

The court in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan said the ship’s Chinese captain, whom they identified only by his family name, Wang, was guilty of damaging the cables, though added he had denied the crime and that he can appeal.

Wang admitted that he told the crew to drop anchor, but denied that he was guilty of damaging the cables, and that he was merely negligent in his duties, the court said in a statement.

The court found that the captain had allowed the cargo ship to “wander,” and that the cables broke due to the pulling of the anchor, it added.

Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom 2412.TW suffered losses of more than T$17 million ($576,564) in repair costs, the court said.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was not able to locate a contact for a representative of Wang.

China has previously accused Taiwan of “manipulating” possible Chinese involvement in the case, saying it was casting aspersions before the facts were clear.

Seven other crew members of the ship have already been deported after prosecutors decided there was insufficient evidence against them.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has reported five cases of sea cable malfunctions this year, compared with three each in 2024 and 2023, according to its digital ministry.

($1 = 29.4850 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
taiwan
undersea cable
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,180 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House
News

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal ‘Done’ as Rare Earths, Tariffs Take Center Stage

A U.S.-China trade deal is "done," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hours after negotiators from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework to get a fragile trade truce back on track and remove Chinese export restrictions on rare earth minerals and other critical industrial components.

24 hours ago
Total Views: 744
An Israeli solider passes a bun to Greta Thunberg
News

Israeli Forces Seize Gaza Aid Boat Carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli naval forces boarded and seized a charity vessel carrying Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, which had tried to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip on Monday.

June 9, 2025
Total Views: 1745
Freedom Flotilla set to sail towards Gaza for aid.June 1, 2025. REUTERS/Danilo Arnone
News

Israel Orders Military To Stop Gaza Bound Aid Ship

By Crispian Balmer JERUSALEM, June 8 (Reuters) – Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz told the military on Sunday to stop a charity boat carrying activists including Sweden’s Greta Thunberg who are planning to defy...

June 8, 2025
Total Views: 1475