gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,180 members

tanker at sea

Stock Photo: Evgeny Shulin / Shutterstock

Oil Tanker Titans Stay Calm But Cautious After Mideast Warnings

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 12, 2025

(Bloomberg) — Several of the world’s largest ocean-tanker operators said they remained calm but cautious after risk warnings from naval forces for vessels operating in and around the Persian Gulf, the world’s largest oil-producing region.

The risk notices were issued around the same time as US ordered some staff to leave its embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, and followed threats by Tehran to strike American assets in the region in the event Iran is attacked over its nuclear program. 

But officials at four tanker firms, whose fleets can collectively move almost 300 million barrels of oil and fuel, said there’s been little movement in rates since both the UK Navy liaison and the Joint Maritime Information Center warned on Wednesday of heightened risk. The officials, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation, said their companies aren’t making any major adjustments to their operations, but are mindful that the situation could quickly change.

“Shipowners are monitoring the developments closely,” said Jakob Larsen, chief safety and security officer of industry trade group BIMCO. “Military clashes between Israel and Iran would be of the greatest concern to shipping in the Persian Gulf and adjacent waters. While the most likely scenario might not directly impact shipping, any attack will have a certain potential to escalate and impact shipping as well as implicate military forces of other countries operating in the area, including the United States.”

On Wednesday, the UK Navy published a statement warning mariners that there was a heightened threat to vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. The chokepoint is vital as about a quarter of the world’s oil supplies pass through it as they move on to global markets and oil prices soared as much as 5.9% in London. 

Likewise, Joint Maritime Information Center, which liaises between military and commercial shipping in the area, warned of chokepoint risks.

“Given the proximity of regional flashpoints to major maritime routes, the potential for rapid escalation involving a maritime nexus should not be discounted,” the JMIC said. “The situation remains fluid and highly volatile.”

BIMCO said a full blown armed conflict — with Israel and US on one side, and Iran on the other — would most certainly “effectively close the Straits of Hormuz at least for a period of time and drive up oil prices.”

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

iran
oil tankers
persian gulf
persian gulf shipping
strait of hormuz
tankers
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,180 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

tanker at sea
Shipping

OPEC Crude Tanker Loadings Surge 24% as Production Cuts Unwind

OPEC countries have recorded their highest weekly crude tanker loadings since April 2023, with a significant 24% week-on-week increase to 2.281 million barrels per day (mbpd) in week 23, according...

56 minutes ago
Total Views: 93
General cargo ship on the horizon at sunset
Shipping

Maritime Industry Leaders Signal Growing Concern Over Political Instability and Cyber Threats

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) released its Maritime Barometer Report 2024-2025 today in Athens, revealing a deepening concern among maritime leaders about their ability to navigate an increasingly complex...

June 11, 2025
Total Views: 513
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

UKMTO Issues ‘Unusual’ Alert to Shipping as US-Iran Nuclear Tensions Rise

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office has issued an advisory to shipping warning of potential military escalation in the Arabian Gulf region that could directly impact maritime operations....

June 11, 2025
Total Views: 2177