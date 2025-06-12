gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,180 members

250 Years Ago, the Merchant Marine Took Up Arms for American Freedom

250 Years Ago, the Merchant Marine Took Up Arms for American Freedom

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 63
June 12, 2025

Today marks the 250th anniversary of what historians consider the birth of the U.S. Merchant Marine and the first naval battle of the American Revolution.

On June 12, 1775, merchant mariner Jeremiah O’Brien led residents of Machias, Massachusetts (now Maine) in seizing the British schooner HMS Margaretta. The vessel had been escorting a lumber shipment intended for British barracks.

The historic engagement occurred before the Continental Navy’s establishment in October 1775. O’Brien and his crew, using small merchant vessels armed with whatever weapons they could find, conducted what would become the Revolution’s first naval battle—known as the Battle of Machias (or Margaretta)—carried out entirely by civilian mariners.

The U.S. Maritime Administration commemorated the anniversary on X, stating: “250 years ago today, the U.S. Merchant Marine took its first stand for American freedom. Since then, civilian mariners have delivered for America–fueling our economy, defending our interests, and standing ready when called. Today, we honor their courage and service.”

This pivotal moment established the precedent for American merchant seamen’s critical wartime role, a tradition that continues to the present day. The event holds particular significance during this year’s broader commemoration of the American Revolution’s 250th anniversary.

Tags:

merchant marine
u.s. merchant marine
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,180 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

tanker at sea
Shipping

Oil Tanker Titans Stay Calm But Cautious After Mideast Warnings

Several of the world’s largest ocean-tanker operators said they remained calm but cautious after risk warnings from naval forces for vessels operating in and around the Persian Gulf, the world’s largest oil-producing region.

29 minutes ago
Total Views: 68
tanker at sea
Shipping

OPEC Crude Tanker Loadings Surge 24% as Production Cuts Unwind

OPEC countries have recorded their highest weekly crude tanker loadings since April 2023, with a significant 24% week-on-week increase to 2.281 million barrels per day (mbpd) in week 23, according...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 120
General cargo ship on the horizon at sunset
Shipping

Maritime Industry Leaders Signal Growing Concern Over Political Instability and Cyber Threats

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) released its Maritime Barometer Report 2024-2025 today in Athens, revealing a deepening concern among maritime leaders about their ability to navigate an increasingly complex...

June 11, 2025
Total Views: 517