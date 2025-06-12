250 Years Ago, the Merchant Marine Took Up Arms for American Freedom

Today marks the 250th anniversary of what historians consider the birth of the U.S. Merchant Marine and the first naval battle of the American Revolution.

On June 12, 1775, merchant mariner Jeremiah O’Brien led residents of Machias, Massachusetts (now Maine) in seizing the British schooner HMS Margaretta. The vessel had been escorting a lumber shipment intended for British barracks.

The historic engagement occurred before the Continental Navy’s establishment in October 1775. O’Brien and his crew, using small merchant vessels armed with whatever weapons they could find, conducted what would become the Revolution’s first naval battle—known as the Battle of Machias (or Margaretta)—carried out entirely by civilian mariners.

The U.S. Maritime Administration commemorated the anniversary on X, stating: “250 years ago today, the U.S. Merchant Marine took its first stand for American freedom. Since then, civilian mariners have delivered for America–fueling our economy, defending our interests, and standing ready when called. Today, we honor their courage and service.”

This pivotal moment established the precedent for American merchant seamen’s critical wartime role, a tradition that continues to the present day. The event holds particular significance during this year’s broader commemoration of the American Revolution’s 250th anniversary.