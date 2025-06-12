gCaptain-logo
An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

Most G7 Members Ready to Lower Russian Oil Price Cap Without U.S.

Reuters
June 12, 2025
BRUSSELS/PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) – Most countries in the Group of Seven nations are prepared to go it alone and lower the G7 price cap on Russian oil even if U.S. President Donald Trump decides to opt out, four sources familiar with the matter said.

G7 country leaders are due to meet on June 15-17 in Canada where they will discuss the price cap first agreed in late 2022. The cap was designed to allow Russian oil to be sold to third countries using Western insurance services provided the price was no more than $60 a barrel.

The European Union and Britain have been pushing to lower the price for weeks after a fall in global oil prices made the current $60 cap nearly irrelevant.

The sources, who declined to be named, said the EU and Britain are ready to lead the charge and go it alone, backed by the other European G7 countries and Canada.

They said it is still unclear what the U.S. will decide, though the Europeans are pushing for a united decision at the meeting. Japan’s position also remains uncertain, they said.

“There is a push among European countries to reduce the oil price cap to $45 from $60. There are positive signals from Canada, Britain and possibly the Japanese. We will use the G7 to try to get the U.S. on board,” one of the sources said.

The White House had no immediate comment. During the G7 finance ministers meeting in the Canadian Rockies last month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remained unconvinced there was a need to lower the cap, according to sources.

However some U.S. Senators may endorse the idea, including Lindsay Graham, who in recent weeks told reporters he supports lowering the cap. Graham is pushing a hard-hitting new set of Russia sanctions that could impose steep tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.

The Canadian foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The EU has proposed lowering the price to $45 a barrel in its latest 18th package of sanctions. The package must have unanimity from member states in order for it to be adopted, which could take several weeks.

Russia’s largest export grade, Urals, trades at around a $10 a barrel discount to the Dated Brent benchmark out of Baltic ports. Brent futures have been trading below $70 a barrel since early April.

Sources said Washington’s buy-in was not essential to lower the cap owing to Britain’s dominance in global shipping insurance, and the EU’s influence on the Western rules-abiding tanker fleet.

The U.S., however, does matter when it comes to dollar-denominated payments for oil and its banking system.

The EU and its Western allies have been progressively cracking down on Russia’s shadow fleet of tankers and related actors, which work to circumvent the cap.

The pressure has started to hurt Moscow’s revenues and Western allies hope this will push more of the oil trade back under the cap. Russia’s state-owned oil producer Rosneft reported a 14.4% slump in profits last year.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and John Irish; Additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Tags:

G7
price cap
Russian Oil Price Cap
shadow fleet
Related Articles

The Hong Tai 58, a Togolese freighter, allegedly damaged a submarine cable between Taiwan and Pengzhou
News

Taiwan Jails Chinese Ship Captain for Damaging Undersea Cables

A Taiwanese court sentenced the Chinese captain of a ship to three years in jail on Thursday after finding him guilty of intentionally damaging undersea cables off the island in February, in a case that alarmed Taiwan officials.

50 minutes ago
Total Views: 71
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House
News

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal ‘Done’ as Rare Earths, Tariffs Take Center Stage

A U.S.-China trade deal is "done," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hours after negotiators from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework to get a fragile trade truce back on track and remove Chinese export restrictions on rare earth minerals and other critical industrial components.

June 11, 2025
Total Views: 769
An Israeli solider passes a bun to Greta Thunberg
News

Israeli Forces Seize Gaza Aid Boat Carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli naval forces boarded and seized a charity vessel carrying Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, which had tried to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip on Monday.

June 9, 2025
Total Views: 1746