Strait of Hormuz tankers and a military helicopter

FILE PHOTO: An MH-60S helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background as the USS John C. Stennis makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Gulf Shipping on Edge as Israel Sets Nuclear Deal Deadline

Mike Schuler
June 12, 2025

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) has issued an advisory about potential maritime security impacts in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Northern Arabian Sea after Israeli authorities reportedly issued an ultimatum requiring a nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States by Sunday, with warnings of military action if negotiations fail.

The United States and Iran are set to hold sixth round of nuclear talks on Sunday.

While the JMIC advisory notes there are currently no direct threats to commercial shipping, the proximity of potential conflict zones to critical maritime chokepoints has raised concerns about rapid escalation. The situation is further complicated by threats from non-state actors, including the Houthis, who have indicated their intention to respond if U.S. involvement in an attack on Iran is suspected.

The escalation comes as the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations, marking the first such declaration in almost two decades.

Markets have already reacted to the tensions, with global oil prices surging more than 4% to their highest levels since early April. Paul McNamara, director of emerging market debt at GAM, warns that “there is a lot of scope for things to get a whole lot worse if we do see a military strike and a sustained attack.”

JMIC advises vessels in the region to maintain close contact with maritime security centers and keep communication equipment continuously manned. The organization will continue issuing daily updates until the outcome of Sunday’s talks.

Tags:

iran
iran nuclear deal
israel
strait of hormuz
trump administration
An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022
News

Most G7 Members Ready to Lower Russian Oil Price Cap Without U.S.

Most countries in the Group of Seven nations are prepared to go it alone and lower the G7 price cap on Russian oil even if U.S. President Donald Trump decides to opt out, four sources familiar with the matter said.

49 minutes ago
The Hong Tai 58, a Togolese freighter, allegedly damaged a submarine cable between Taiwan and Pengzhou
News

Taiwan Jails Chinese Ship Captain for Damaging Undersea Cables

A Taiwanese court sentenced the Chinese captain of a ship to three years in jail on Thursday after finding him guilty of intentionally damaging undersea cables off the island in February, in a case that alarmed Taiwan officials.

2 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House
News

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal ‘Done’ as Rare Earths, Tariffs Take Center Stage

A U.S.-China trade deal is "done," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hours after negotiators from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework to get a fragile trade truce back on track and remove Chinese export restrictions on rare earth minerals and other critical industrial components.

June 11, 2025
