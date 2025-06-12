gCaptain-logo
A 49-foot Buoy Utility Stern Loading (BUSL) boat crew from Aids to Navigation Team Southwest Harbor performs maintenance on a buoy, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 near Southwest Harbor, Maine. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard to Remove 350 Navigation Buoys in Northeast Waters

Mike Schuler
June 12, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced plans to discontinue approximately 350 buoys in northeastern waters as part of a broader modernization initiative for aids to navigation (AtoN).

The proposal, announced on April 30, 2025, represents about 6% of the 5,640 federally-maintained aids to navigation in the First Coast Guard District. The Coast Guard said the change reflects the increasing reliance on modern navigation technologies, including global navigation satellite systems, electronic navigation charts, and electronic charting systems.

“The proposal aims to support waterway safety by ensuring the right short-range aids work well with modern navigation technology,” said Matthew Stuck, the First Coast Guard District’s chief of waterways management. “A sustainable buoy system ensures safety and efficiency, even during disruptions or technology failures, keeping commerce flowing smoothly.”

The Coast Guard emphasizes that despite technological advances, physical aids to navigation will continue to play a vital role in complementing electronic systems. The First Coast Guard District has spent the past two years evaluating AtoN system modernization options, focusing on identifying both critical and less essential buoys.

Mariners are urged to submit their feedback on the proposal before June 13, 2025.

Navigation
u.s. coast guard
