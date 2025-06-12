DOT Names Acting Maritime Administrator as Carmel Awaits Confirmation

The U.S. Department of Transportation has named Sang H. Yi as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD). As acting head of the agency, Yi will oversee efforts to advance the Administration’s domestic shipbuilding goals and restore U.S. maritime dominance, as outlined in President Trump’s April Executive Order.

The appointment comes as President Trump’s nominee for MARAD Administrator, Stephen Carmel, awaits Senate confirmation.

Yi will lead MARAD’s work to maintain and modernize the infrastructure supporting commercial shipping and military sealift operations. He is also tasked with guiding initiatives to strengthen the maritime workforce, foster innovation, and expand industry collaboration.

“It’s an honor to serve my country and be a driving force behind a renewed era of U.S. Maritime strength on the global stage,” said Acting Administrator Yi. “The Merchant Marine plays a vital role in supporting our national security and economic growth, and our industry partnerships will help us secure a resilient and strong maritime future.”

Yi brings nearly 15 years of congressional oversight and investigative experience from three U.S. House committees, as well as prior service in the intelligence community. He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, holds a commission as an officer in the Navy Reserve, and has a Third Mate Unlimited license. Yi also holds an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and a J.D. from George Washington University Law School.

In May, the nomination of retired Navy Captain Brent Sadler was withdrawn in favor of Carmel, who is president of U.S. Marine Management LLC (USMMI). Carmel’s background includes command experience in the merchant marine, senior executive roles at Maersk Line, Limited, and advanced degrees in economics and international finance.

If confirmed, Carmel would be the first MARAD Administrator since 2005 to hold a Master’s Unlimited license. “Stephen Carmel is solid – bottom line the nation needs leadership in MARAD ASAP. I have known Stephen for years and support him,” said Sadler.