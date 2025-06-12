gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,180 members

tanker at sea

Stock Photo: Anatoly Menzhiliy / Shutterstock

OPEC Crude Tanker Loadings Surge 24% as Production Cuts Unwind

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 12, 2025

OPEC countries have recorded their highest weekly crude tanker loadings since April 2023, with a significant 24% week-on-week increase to 2.281 million barrels per day (mbpd) in week 23, according to BIMCO.

Despite this notable uptick, BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst Niels Rasmussen cautions against premature optimism. Global year-to-date volumes remain 3.6% below last year’s levels, primarily due to weak demand from China and India. Freight rates have yet to respond to the increased volumes, possibly due to unusually high ship supply in the Persian Gulf during the period.

The recent surge follows OPEC+’s graduated production increases, with planned increases of 0.411 mbpd for both June and July. These increases could potentially boost volumes above last year’s levels and provide needed support for the crude tanker sector.

The market outlook shows signs of potential improvement. Rasmussen notes, “Year-to-date, seaborne crude oil volumes have been negatively impacted by increased global uncertainty as the US increased import tariffs.” However, he points to positive developments, including a 90-day respite on reciprocal tariff increases and a framework agreement between China and the US to restore normal trade relations.

Supporting these positive indicators, Brent crude prices have remained below USD 70/barrel since early April, hovering around USD 65/barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects further price decreases, potentially reaching USD 60/barrel by late 2025. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts global inventory increases of 0.72 mbpd during 2025.

Looking ahead, Rasmussen expresses cautious optimism: “While it remains too early to conclude that week 23 loadings are a sign of things to come, we are hopeful that a combination of increased oil production, lower prices and increasing inventories can help lift freight rates from current lows.” He particularly highlights the potential benefit for VLCCs, which handle 70% of seaborne exports.

Tags:

bimco
crude oil
opec
opec+
tankers
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,180 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

General cargo ship on the horizon at sunset
Shipping

Maritime Industry Leaders Signal Growing Concern Over Political Instability and Cyber Threats

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) released its Maritime Barometer Report 2024-2025 today in Athens, revealing a deepening concern among maritime leaders about their ability to navigate an increasingly complex...

June 11, 2025
Total Views: 507
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

UKMTO Issues ‘Unusual’ Alert to Shipping as US-Iran Nuclear Tensions Rise

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office has issued an advisory to shipping warning of potential military escalation in the Arabian Gulf region that could directly impact maritime operations....

June 11, 2025
Total Views: 2144
Aerial top view of a containership underway
Offshore

Global Disruptions Drive Containership Fleet to Near Full Capacity, Alphaliner Says

The global container shipping industry is experiencing unprecedented levels of fleet utilization, with commercial idle capacity hitting a remarkable low of just 0.6% of the world’s 32.0 Mteu fleet, according...

June 10, 2025
Total Views: 2203