gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,929 members that receive our newsletter.

U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Shipping Trade Group Says Trump Port-Fee Plan Will Hurt US

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 19, 2025

By Alex Longley

Mar 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) A plan by the Trump administration to introduce fees on the use of Chinese commercial ships is likely to damage the US economy and may fail to reverse China’s shipbuilding dominance, a top shipping trade group said. 

The Office of the US Trade Representative has outlined a plan for fees on Chinese-built ships that enter American ports. There’s also a mandate requiring a portion of US products to be moved on American vessels. A hearing on March 24 will take feedback on the proposals, which would trigger significant disruption in the shipping industry if unamended.

The Denmark-based trade group Bimco, which represents almost 2,100 vessel owners in 130 countries, including both the US and China, said that port fees are generally passed on in the supply chain, meaning that US consumers would ultimately face higher prices. The plans could also risk jobs at shipyards and, if implemented as proposed, could threaten US energy exports. 

“The proposed actions will impose much increased transport costs on US imports and exports and have negative effects on the wider US economy,” Bimco’s deputy secretary general and director of regulatory affairs Lars Robert Pedersen wrote in a letter submitting feedback to the plans. “Their impact on Chinese dominance is much less certain.”

Bimco is the world’s largest direct-membership trade group. It said that most vessel owners would seek to avoid paying the fees by reducing the number of times they sail to the US. 

As well as boosting shipping costs due to lower competition, that could also lead to port congestion and risk jobs at ports as some become unattractive for foreign trade. 

Read more: Chinese Ship Fees Open New Front in US Trade War: Supply Lines

Pedersen’s response to the proposals were published on Bimco’s website and on a USTR comments portal

The USTR public hearing takes place at 10 a.m. local time on Monday in Washington.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
trade
trump tariffs

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Louisiana’s Plaquemines Port Rebrands as Gateway Port Amid Major Container Terminal Expansion
Ports

Louisiana’s Plaquemines Port Rebrands as Gateway Port Amid Major Container Terminal Expansion

The Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District has rebranded as the Louisiana Gateway Port, part of a strategic move to establish itself as one of America’s leading maritime hubs. The...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1252
port of vancouver
Ports

Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Fuels Export Boom at Port of Vancouver

The Port of Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, saw booming liquid bulk exports in 2024, with volumes skyrocketing 203% to reach 17.1 million metric tonnes (MMT), driven primarily by the...

March 13, 2025
Total Views: 4305
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

Port of Long Beach Posts Ninth Consecutive Month of Growth

The Port of Long Beach continues its strong performance into 2025, marking nine straight months of increased cargo movement. February saw the port handle 765,385 TEUs, representing a 13.4% increase...

March 13, 2025
Total Views: 579
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,929 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.