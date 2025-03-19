gCaptain-logo
Iraq Makes Rare Seizure of Ship Suspected of Fuel Smuggling in Gulf

Iraqi Navy Patrol Boat 301, returns to the Iraqi Navy Base at Umm Qasr after a training mission.

Iraq Makes Rare Seizure of Ship Suspected of Fuel Smuggling in Gulf

Reuters
March 19, 2025

BAGHDAD, March 19 (Reuters) – Iraqi naval forces have seized an unidentified ship in Iraqi territorial waters in the Gulf suspected of smuggling fuel, the naval forces said in a statement.

Fuel smuggling is common in Gulf waters, where heavily subsidized fuel from some countries is sold on the black market to buyers across the region, though it is relatively rare for Iraqi authorities to seize ships.

A naval patrol boat intercepted the ship on Tuesday after receiving intelligence about suspected illegal activity, according to the navy statement issued late on Tuesday.

The navy said an Iranian captain, eight Indian nationals, and two Iraqi crew members were onboard the ship.

The navy released a picture of the ship, in which no name was visible. It gave no further details about the vessel.

crude oil
iran
iraq

