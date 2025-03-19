The Top 3 Things You Can Do to Stay Healthy and Full of Energy at Sea

By Ship Shape Health

Life at sea can be challenging. Long hours, limited equipment, unpredictable routines, and few healthy food options. But staying fit, energized, and mentally sharp isn’t just possible out there, it’s essential. Your body is your most important tool, and just a few small, consistent habits can make a massive difference in how you feel and perform onboard.

Here are the top 3 things every mariner can do to improve their health and energy even with limited space and resources.

1. Dial in the Basics of Nutrition

Nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated. You don’t need a perfect diet, just a consistent one that fuels you and doesn’t leave you feeling sluggish halfway through your shift.

Here’s what to focus on:

Protein with every meal: Eggs, tuna, chicken, Greek yogurt, or protein powder can help you maintain muscle and control cravings.

Eggs, tuna, chicken, Greek yogurt, or protein powder can help you maintain muscle and control cravings. Balance your plate: Aim for a mix of protein, a source of carbs (like rice, potatoes, or oats), and some healthy fats (like nuts, avocado, or olive oil).

Aim for a mix of protein, a source of carbs (like rice, potatoes, or oats), and some healthy fats (like nuts, avocado, or olive oil). Minimize processed snacks: Chips and candy might be easy to grab, but they tank your energy. Swap them for nuts, fruit, protein bars, or jerky when possible.

Chips and candy might be easy to grab, but they tank your energy. Swap them for nuts, fruit, protein bars, or jerky when possible. Hydration matters: Drink water consistently. Even slight dehydration can drain your energy and affect performance.

These small upgrades to your meals can pay off big in how you feel.

2. Train With What You’ve Got – A Simple Bodyweight Workout

You don’t need a full gym to stay in shape at sea. With just a few feet of space and your own bodyweight, you can build strength, boost energy, and keep your metabolism humming.

Try this go-to circuit 3-5 days a week:

The “Ship Shape 30” Bodyweight Circuit:

10 Push-ups

15 Body Weight Squats

10 Inchworms

20 Walking Lunges (10 per leg)

30-Second Plank

30-Second Mountain Climber

Repeat the circuit 3-4 rounds. Rest 30–60 seconds between rounds.

Short on time? Just do 1 or 2 rounds. It’s not more about consistency than perfection. Even 10–15 minutes a day can help you stay strong and lean, no matter the conditions onboard.

3. Prioritize Sleep and Recovery

Sleep is often overlooked, but it’s the ultimate performance enhancer. Whether you’re navigating night shifts or trying to wind down after a 12-hour watch, your body needs rest to recover, rebuild, and recharge.

Here’s how to improve your sleep at sea:

Limit screen time before bed. The blue light from phones and tablets can disrupt your natural sleep rhythm. Try to cut screen exposure 30–60 minutes before sleep. Try reading a book instead of endlessly scrolling or watching a show.

The blue light from phones and tablets can disrupt your natural sleep rhythm. Try to cut screen exposure 30–60 minutes before sleep. Try reading a book instead of endlessly scrolling or watching a show. Create a wind-down routine. A hot shower, reading a book, stretching, or breathing exercises can signal your body it’s time to rest.

A hot shower, reading a book, stretching, or breathing exercises can signal your body it’s time to rest. Darken your space. Use an eye mask or blackout curtains if your cabin doesn’t get fully dark.

Use an eye mask or blackout curtains if your cabin doesn’t get fully dark. Avoid caffeine late in the day. Coffee is a lifeline onboard—but try to cut it off 6–8 hours before bed to help your body rest better.

Better sleep means better energy, clearer focus, and stronger workouts especially in a high-stress, high-demand environment.

Final Thoughts

You don’t need perfect conditions to maintain your health at sea, you just need a strategy. With a few simple habits, you can build more energy, strength, and resilience, no matter where your next voyage takes you.

Free Guide for Mariners: Stay Shredded at Sea – Our Fb Group

If you found this helpful, Ship Shape Health has created a free downloadable resource specifically for mariners:

“The Shredded at Sea Guide” – packed with easy workouts, nutrition strategies, and recovery tips you can use anywhere on board.

To request your free copy, email to [email protected] or visit our site here

Stay strong and stay sharp.Ship Shape Health