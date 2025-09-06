gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,157 members

LNG in Arctic

Arc7 LNG carrier along the Northern Sea Route. (Source: Atomflot)

Second Known Tanker Carrying Sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG Berths In China

Reuters
Total Views: 0
September 6, 2025
Reuters

By Che Pan and James Pomfret

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) – Another tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project has docked in a Chinese port, ship-tracking data showed, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met China’s leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The LSEG tracking data indicated the Russian Voskhod LNG tanker was anchored at an LNG terminal in the port of Tieshan in China’s southwestern province of Guangxi.

The Russian flagged tanker, with a cargo of 150,000 cubic meters of LNG, was loaded up at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan in northern Siberia on July 19, LSEG data showed.

The cargo is the second from the sanctioned project to dock in China after sanctioned tanker Arctic Mulan arrived at the Beihai LNG terminal in late August. Arctic Mulan’s cargo was the first from Arctic LNG to reach an end-user since it started up last year.

Reuters was not immediately able to ascertain if the LNG was discharged at Tieshan port, and telephone calls to the port went unanswered.

The Arctic project began production in December 2023, but is behind schedule in supplying cargoes of the gas, because of shortages of ice-class gas carriers and Western sanctions over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Related Article: Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ LNG Carrier Without Ice-Class Stops, Reverses on Northern Sea Route Near Ice-Edge

The cargo arrives days after Putin’s high-profile trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and a military parade to celebrate the end of World War Two.

Arctic LNG 2, 60%-owned by Russia’s Novatek NVTK.MM, was set to become one of the country’s largest LNG plants, with target output of 19.8 million metric tons per year, but sanctions have clouded its prospects.

Last year, eight cargoes were loaded from Arctic LNG 2 onto several sanctioned LNG vessels, Kpler data shows, four of them discharged into the Koryak FSU.

This year, six known cargoes have been loaded from the project, with some sanctioned tankers traveling east along the Northern Sea Route. 

Two tankers are now berthed on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian far east, with a third in the South China Sea between Taiwan and Hainan island, according to LSEG data.

(Additional reporting by Lewis Jackson in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

arctic lng 2
China
LNG
russia lng exports
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,157 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

Container Shipping Profits Plummet to $4.4 Billion in Q2 as US Tariffs Threaten Further Declines

The container shipping industry posted a net income of $4.4 billion for the second quarter of 2025, marking a significant 56% sequential decline from the $9.9 billion earned in Q1,...

September 5, 2025
Total Views: 718
LNG carrier in dense fog
Shipping

US LNG Exporters Race to Tie Up Financing as Surplus Looms

By Ruth Liao (Bloomberg) — US developers are racing to cash in on the nation’s natural-gas export boom while they still can.  The massive US buildout of terminals that process...

September 5, 2025
Total Views: 451
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
News

Trump Presses Europe to End Russian Oil Imports

U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders on Thursday that Europe must stop buying Russian oil that he said is helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine, a White House official said, striking a combative tone amid slow diplomatic progress to end the fighting.

September 4, 2025
Total Views: 1216