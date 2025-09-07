gCaptain-logo
Migrants cross the English channel from France to Britian in boats wearing lifejackets

In this drone view a rigid inflatable boat carrying migrants makes its way towards England in the English Channel, Britain, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe

Migrant Boat Collides With Turkish Coast Guard Vessel

Reuters
September 7, 2025
Reuters

ANKARA, Sept 7 (Reuters) – Five people were killed and another severely wounded when a boat carrying migrants hit a Turkish coast guard vessel off northwest Turkey on Sunday, a local governor’s office said, adding a search operation was underway for a missing person.

In a statement, the governor’s office said a high-speed boat carrying 34 migrants and one migrant trafficker hit the coast guard vessel off Ayvalik district’s Badavut coast.

“As a result of the search and rescue operations in the region, it was determined that 5 people who fell into the sea lost their lives. One person, a woman, was severely wounded and sent to hospital,” it said, adding authorities were still searching for one missing person.

An investigation has been launched into the incident by the Ayvalik prosecutor’s office, it said.

The Aegean Sea is a frequent transit route for migrants attempting to cross from North Africa and the Middle East into Europe. 

(Reporting by Tuvan GumrukcuEditing by Christina Fincher)

maritime migration
migrant boat disaster
migrants
turkey
