gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,129 members

seafarer on deck with a mask

Photo: Ievgen Postovyk/Shutterstock

Seafarers Officially Designated as Key Workers in Maritime Labour Convention Update

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 15, 2025

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has adopted landmark amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), officially designating seafarers as key workers, marking a transformative shift in maritime labor rights.

Negotiators achieved the breakthrough designation during last week’s fifth meeting of the Special Tripartite Committee (STC), which will facilitate seafarers’ safe movement for employment-related travel, including access to shore leave, repatriation, crew changes, and medical care ashore.

“This is a very significant win,” said Deirdre Fitzpatrick, CEO of Seafarers’ Rights International (SRI). “SRI has long advocated for seafarers to be designated as key workers and in the end it was a tribute to tripartism that an amendment could be achieved.”

The designation follows intense advocacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting calls for governments to classify seafarers as essential personnel after travel restrictions severely impacted crew changes and threatened global supply chains for critical goods like medical supplies and food.

The amendments, set to take effect in December 2027, include strengthened requirements for seafarer repatriation and mandatory measures ensuring visa-free shore leave. The updates also enhance protections against workplace bullying and harassment.

Tim Springett, Chair of the ICS Labour Affairs Committee, highlighted the collaborative nature of the achievement: “We have been able to deliver some significant improvements to seafarers’ rights in collaboration with our government and social partners.”

The reforms extend beyond key worker status, addressing long-standing concerns about fair treatment. A notable inclusion is the incorporation of ILO/IMO Guidelines on Fair Treatment of Seafarers into the mandatory Standards of the Code, particularly regarding marine casualties or detention related to alleged crimes.

Helio Vicente, ICS Director of Employment Affairs, described the developments as “potentially transformational changes for seafarers and the industry,” emphasizing the maritime sector’s commitment to improving working conditions.

However, implementation challenges remain. SRI’s worldwide study reveals that MLC enforcement currently stands at only 65% effectiveness, indicating the need for continued effort to ensure consistent application across all maritime nations.

The reforms emerged from a collaborative process between national governments, shipowners coordinated by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), and seafarer unions coordinated by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

The new measures await final approval during the 113th Session of ILO’s International Labour Conference in June, marking a crucial step forward in protecting seafarer rights and acknowledging their essential role in global trade.

Tags:

crew change crisis
ilo
IMO
mlc 2006
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,129 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial top view of a containership underway
Shipping

Trump’s China Ship Fees Set to Hit Global Shipping Giants

(Bloomberg) — Container ships, the workhorses of global trade transporting almost 90% of the world’s manufactured goods, have become a target in Donald Trump’s conflict with China — and none...

21 minutes ago
Total Views: 101
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Partners with Merchant Marine Academy for Campus Modernization
Defense

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Partners with Merchant Marine Academy for Campus Modernization

Following last week’s executive order on restoring America’s maritime dominance, the U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a landmark partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) New York...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 237
United States Coast Guard officer with his back turned
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard Shutters HOMEPORT Platform in Blow to Maritime Industry

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Homeport portal, a critical online platform for maritime operations since 2005, was permanently taken offline on April 12, 2025, leaving the maritime industry scrambling to adapt...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 1140