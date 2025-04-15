Seafarers Officially Designated as Key Workers in Maritime Labour Convention Update

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has adopted landmark amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), officially designating seafarers as key workers, marking a transformative shift in maritime labor rights.

Negotiators achieved the breakthrough designation during last week’s fifth meeting of the Special Tripartite Committee (STC), which will facilitate seafarers’ safe movement for employment-related travel, including access to shore leave, repatriation, crew changes, and medical care ashore.

“This is a very significant win,” said Deirdre Fitzpatrick, CEO of Seafarers’ Rights International (SRI). “SRI has long advocated for seafarers to be designated as key workers and in the end it was a tribute to tripartism that an amendment could be achieved.”

The designation follows intense advocacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting calls for governments to classify seafarers as essential personnel after travel restrictions severely impacted crew changes and threatened global supply chains for critical goods like medical supplies and food.

The amendments, set to take effect in December 2027, include strengthened requirements for seafarer repatriation and mandatory measures ensuring visa-free shore leave. The updates also enhance protections against workplace bullying and harassment.

Tim Springett, Chair of the ICS Labour Affairs Committee, highlighted the collaborative nature of the achievement: “We have been able to deliver some significant improvements to seafarers’ rights in collaboration with our government and social partners.”

The reforms extend beyond key worker status, addressing long-standing concerns about fair treatment. A notable inclusion is the incorporation of ILO/IMO Guidelines on Fair Treatment of Seafarers into the mandatory Standards of the Code, particularly regarding marine casualties or detention related to alleged crimes.

Helio Vicente, ICS Director of Employment Affairs, described the developments as “potentially transformational changes for seafarers and the industry,” emphasizing the maritime sector’s commitment to improving working conditions.

However, implementation challenges remain. SRI’s worldwide study reveals that MLC enforcement currently stands at only 65% effectiveness, indicating the need for continued effort to ensure consistent application across all maritime nations.

The reforms emerged from a collaborative process between national governments, shipowners coordinated by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), and seafarer unions coordinated by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

The new measures await final approval during the 113th Session of ILO’s International Labour Conference in June, marking a crucial step forward in protecting seafarer rights and acknowledging their essential role in global trade.