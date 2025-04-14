Maritime Labor Reforms Set to Transform Seafarer Rights by 2027

The International Labour Organization (ILO) on Friday approved groundbreaking updates to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), marking a significant victory for seafarer rights and working conditions.

The comprehensive reforms, negotiated during an intensive week-long session in Geneva last week, introduce crucial changes addressing key challenges faced by maritime workers. Among the most significant changes are provisions designating seafarers as key workers, strengthened repatriation requirements, and guaranteed visa-free shore leave access.

“This has been a successful and historic week of discussions,” said Helio Vicente, ICS Director of Employment Affairs. “We have adopted potentially transformational changes for seafarers and the industry. These developments demonstrate our enduring commitment to improving the lives and working conditions of seafarers around the world”.

The updates also tackle workplace safety concerns, implementing enhanced protections against bullying and harassment. Additionally, recognizing the unique medical challenges faced by seafarers, the reforms include new provisions for carrying the ICS International Medical Guide for Seafarers and Fishers aboard vessels.

“The accomplishments of STC prove that – whatever the issue facing our industry – when we come together, we can work it out,” Tim Springett, Chair of the ICS Labour Affairs Committee.

The new measures, scheduled for ratification during the 113th Session of ILO’s International Labour Conference in June, are expected to take effect in December 2027, giving the maritime industry time to implement the changes that promise to reshape the future of seafaring.