bulk ship

Photo: Lukasz Z / Shutterstock

NYK to Merge Three Bulk Units Into New 91-Ship Entity

Mike Schuler
April 14, 2025

Three NYK Group shipping companies are set to merge into a new entity called NYK Bulkship Partners Co., Ltd.

The integration, scheduled for January 2026, will combine the operations of Asahi Shipping, Hachiuma Steamship, and Mitsubishi Ore Transport.

The newly formed company will manage a fleet of 91 dry bulk vessels, including 22 owned ships. With dual business bases in Tokyo and Kobe, the merger aims to strengthen the group’s competitive edge in ship management and operations.

“Through this merger, we aim to further enhance our competitiveness in ship management, as well as in ship ownership and operations, by consolidating similar business functions and strengthening common ship-management capabilities,” stated company documents.

The integration brings together decades of maritime expertise, with Hachiuma Steamship’s century-long experience since 1925, Asahi Shipping’s post-war establishment in 1946, and Mitsubishi Ore Transport’s operations dating back to 1959.

The merger remains subject to approval at respective general shareholder meetings, with the company’s leadership, including the president position, yet to be determined.

dry bulk
dry bulk shipping
NYK
