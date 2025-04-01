NTSB to Hold Public Meeting on Fatal ‘Grande Costa D’Avorio’ Fire as Maritime Firefighting Training Gaps Emerge

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will convene a public board meeting on April 15 to determine what caused the devastating fire aboard the roll-on/roll-off vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio that claimed the lives of two firefighters in Newark, New Jersey.

The incident, which occurred on July 5, 2023, began when a pusher vehicle operated by shoreside workers caught fire while loading cars on an interior garage deck. The situation turned tragic when two land-based firefighters became disoriented in the smoke-filled decks and died. Six additional emergency responders sustained injuries during the response operations.

“The local fire department responding to the incident had little to no maritime firefighting training, experience, or familiarization with cargo ships of any type,” according to preliminary findings from the ongoing Coast Guard investigation.

At the time of the incident, the vessel, operated by Grimaldi Group, was carrying approximately 1,200 vehicles and 157 containers. The operator confirmed there were no electric vehicles or hazardous cargo aboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard, conducting a parallel investigation, has already held public hearings examining the vessel’s condition, cargo loading procedures, and the initial response by both ship’s crew and local firefighters.

In response to the incident, the Coast Guard issued Marine Safety Alert 09-23 in November 2023, calling for improved coordination of marine firefighting preparation efforts nationwide.

The tragedy highlights a critical gap in maritime emergency response capabilities. “Vessel fires require more firefighting resources and different technical skills than many land-based firefighting agencies traditionally possess,” Coast Guard investigators previously noted. The situation is further complicated by language barriers between international crews and local first responders, particularly during high-stress emergencies.

During the upcoming meeting, the NTSB board will vote on findings, probable cause, and safety recommendations, potentially leading to changes in the draft final report.

Both the Coast Guard and NTSB will issue separate investigation reports aimed at enhancing maritime and first-responder safety to prevent similar incidents.