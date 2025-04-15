Port of Long Beach Claims Top Spot as U.S. Ports Brace for Trade War Hit

The Port of Long Beach has emerged as America’s busiest container port in the first quarter of 2025, achieving record-breaking cargo volumes ahead of what could be a dramatic downturn in inbound cargo volumes later in the year.

March proved exceptionally strong for Long Beach, with dockworkers processing 817,457 TEUs—a 25% increase from March 2024 and the port’s busiest March on record. The surge was driven primarily by imports, which grew 25.8% to 380,562 TEUs, while exports declined by 1%.

“We are leading the way as the nation’s busiest port by ensuring the fastest, most efficient delivery of cargo from our docks to anywhere in the United States,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “Our investments in state-of-the art, modern facilities allow us to move record amounts of cargo with maximum efficiency as we continue to deliver the highest standard of customer service.”

Long Beach’s performance in the first quarter even surpassed its long-time rival and neighbor at the San Pedro Port Complex, the Port of Los Angeles by less than 32,000 TEUs. Long Beach moved 2,535,575 TEUs during the first quarter of 2025—a 26.6% increase from the same period in 2024—while Los Angeles handled 2,504,049 TEUs.

However, industry experts warn of potentially significant challenges ahead. The National Retail Federation’s latest Global Port Tracker predicts a dramatic shift in inbound cargo volumes beginning May 2025, which would mark the end of 19 consecutive months of year-over-year growth in total U.S. container imports. The NRF predicts volumes could plummet by 20% in the second half of 2025, potentially leading to a 15% decline in total annual cargo volume.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka echoed these concerns. “With tariff and counter tariffs dominating the news, I expect we’ll see cargo decline in the second half of the year at least 10% compared to 2024,” Seroka said. “That’s because many importers have already brought their goods in early, and as prices begin to rise, consumers will think twice about many purchases.”

According to the NRF’s projections, June 2025 could see volumes fall to 1.57 million TEU, the lowest since February 2023, while July and August projections show even steeper declines of 27% and 26.8% respectively.

Recent spot rates reflect this mixed market sentiment. While Drewry’s World Container Index for the Shanghai-Los Angeles route showed a 3% increase last week, the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index indicates potential weakness ahead, dropping 5% week-on-week.

With near-daily changes in U.S. trade policy and retaliatory tariffs from China, the market faces unprecedented uncertainty.

“In this environment of complete uncertainty, our forecast for import cargo will be subject to significant adjustments over the coming months,” said Ben Hackett, founder of Hackett Associates, which produces the Global Port Tracker with the NRF. “At present, we expect to see imports begin to decline by May and that they will drop dramatically during the remainder of the year.”