File Photo shows a bulk ship with containership in background

Stock Photo: InfinitumProdux/Shutterstock

Private Equity Acquires Majority Stake in Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, Plans €1B Expansion

Mike Schuler
July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025

European private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners has acquired an 80% majority stake in renowned maritime group Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) through its InfraVia European Fund VI, with the Louis-Dreyfus family retaining a 20% share. Edouard Louis-Dreyfus will remain as President of the group as part of this strategic transaction.

Following this acquisition, the company will soon be rebranded as LD Armateurs, while maintaining the LDA acronym.

The partnership with InfraVia is set to fuel ambitious growth plans, with LDA announcing intentions to invest €1 billion in the coming years to more than double its fleet size and accelerate development in technological innovation, energy transition, and next-generation maritime services.

Coinciding with the ownership change, Samira Draoua has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of LDA. Draoua brings extensive experience in finance, digital transformation, and maritime operations from her previous roles as CEO of Econocom France and President of Les Abeilles International.

LDA has been a cornerstone in the maritime industry for over 170 years, specializing in custom industrial maritime solutions with high added value activities and integrated services ranging from ship design and management to maritime operations. The company’s diverse portfolio encompasses logistics and transportation, submarine telecommunication cables, and renewable energy services.

Prior to this transaction, LDA operated as a French family-owned Group with a global presence, employing over 3,000 staff and managing a fleet of 100 vessels, comprising bulk carriers, cable-laying ships, ro-ro ferries, tugs, and floating cranes. The substantial investment planned under the new ownership structure signals confidence in the maritime sector’s growth potential despite ongoing industry challenges.

Tags:

Louis Drefus Armateurs
mergers and acquisitions
