Piracy Reporting Centre: Singapore Straits Emerge as Piracy Hotspot

Global piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships have risen sharply in the first quarter of 2025, with a notable 35% increase compared to the same period last year. The surge is primarily driven by a significant spike in incidents within the Singapore Straits.

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reports 45 incidents in Q1 2025, including 37 vessel boardings, four hijackings, and four attempted attacks. The human impact remains severe, with 37 crew members taken hostage, 13 kidnapped, two threatened, and one injured.

The Singapore Straits have emerged as a particular concern, with 27 reported incidents compared to just seven during the same period in 2024.

“The reported rise of incidents in the Singapore Straits is concerning, highlighting the urgent need to protect the safety of seafarers navigating these waters,” said IMB Director Michael Howlett.

While the Gulf of Guinea shows historically low incident rates, recent attacks demonstrate ongoing risks. Two separate attacks resulted in 13 crew members being kidnapped, including 10 from a bitumen tanker near Sao Tome and Principe and three from a fishing vessel south of Ghana.

Somalia has also seen renewed piracy activity, with three vessels hijacked between February and March 2025, resulting in 26 crew members being taken hostage. All crew members and vessels have since been released.

The IMB continues to advise vessels in these high-risk areas to maintain strict adherence to the latest Industry Best Management Practice (BMP) guidelines.