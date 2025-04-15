gCaptain-logo
ship anchorage

Photo: Zheltikov Dmitry / Shutterstock

Piracy Reporting Centre: Singapore Straits Emerge as Piracy Hotspot

Mike Schuler
April 15, 2025

Global piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships have risen sharply in the first quarter of 2025, with a notable 35% increase compared to the same period last year. The surge is primarily driven by a significant spike in incidents within the Singapore Straits.

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reports 45 incidents in Q1 2025, including 37 vessel boardings, four hijackings, and four attempted attacks. The human impact remains severe, with 37 crew members taken hostage, 13 kidnapped, two threatened, and one injured.

The Singapore Straits have emerged as a particular concern, with 27 reported incidents compared to just seven during the same period in 2024.

“The reported rise of incidents in the Singapore Straits is concerning, highlighting the urgent need to protect the safety of seafarers navigating these waters,” said IMB Director Michael Howlett.

While the Gulf of Guinea shows historically low incident rates, recent attacks demonstrate ongoing risks. Two separate attacks resulted in 13 crew members being kidnapped, including 10 from a bitumen tanker near Sao Tome and Principe and three from a fishing vessel south of Ghana.

Somalia has also seen renewed piracy activity, with three vessels hijacked between February and March 2025, resulting in 26 crew members being taken hostage. All crew members and vessels have since been released.

The IMB continues to advise vessels in these high-risk areas to maintain strict adherence to the latest Industry Best Management Practice (BMP) guidelines.

Related Articles

French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR
Piracy

Shipping Industry Unveils New Maritime Security Playbook as Global Threats Escalate

Major maritime industry associations have jointly released a comprehensive security guidebook aimed at protecting vessels and crews amid escalating global maritime threats. The new Best Management Practices (BMP) for Maritime...

March 31, 2025
EUNAVFOR forces apprehend suspected Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden
Piracy

Chinese Nationals Missing From Ghana Waters After Suspected Piracy

By Christian Akorlie ACCRA, March 29 (Reuters) – Three Chinese nationals are missing from Ghanaian waters and believed to have been kidnapped after a “suspected pirate attack” on Thursday on their Ghanaian-registered...

March 29, 2025
EUNAVFOR ATALANTA forces pictured near the “AL NAJMA”, the Yemeni fishing boat hijacked off Eyl, Northern coast of Puntland (Somalia) on February 8, 2025. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR
Piracy

Somali Pirates Hijack Yemeni Fishing Vessel Off Puntland Coast, Latest in String of Attacks

A Yemeni-flagged fishing vessel was hijacked off Durdura near Eyl, Somalia on March 16, with seven suspected pirates currently holding eight Somali crew members aboard. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, the European Union’s...

March 17, 2025
