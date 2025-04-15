MSC Makes History as First Container Line to Hit 900-Ship Fleet

Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has become the first global container carrier to operate a fleet of 900 vessels, according to Alphaliner.

The liner industry analyst reports that MSC’s milestone achievement was marked by the delivery of the LNG-powered MSC GERMANY, a 16,000 TEU “maxi-neo-panamax” containership. This newest addition represents the fifth unit in a series of twelve sister ships ordered from a Chinese shipyard in October 2022.

According to Alphaliner, MSC’s current fleet includes 609 owned vessels and 291 chartered ships, with operations spanning across its controlled carriers including Medlog, Log-In Logistica, and WEC Lines. The company’s total fleet capacity now reaches approximately 6.47 million TEU, maintaining a substantial lead of nearly one million TEU slots over its closest competitor, Maersk.

Looking ahead, MSC’s fleet could potentially expand to 1,000 ships in the coming years, with 132 vessels currently on firm order.

Alphaliner’s fleet calculations include vessels under ‘quasi-owned’ arrangements, such as long-term bareboat charters with purchase obligations, provided these ships are managed in-house by MSC.