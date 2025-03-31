gCaptain-logo
French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR

A French frigate participating in operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES . supports commercial vessels in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: EUNAVFOR

Shipping Industry Unveils New Maritime Security Playbook as Global Threats Escalate

Mike Schuler
March 31, 2025

Major maritime industry associations have jointly released a comprehensive security guidebook aimed at protecting vessels and crews amid escalating global maritime threats.

The new Best Management Practices (BMP) for Maritime Security consolidates multiple regional publications into a single resource, offering vessel operators access to crucial security protocols and risk management strategies.

The launch comes at a critical time, following what BIMCO Secretary General David Loosley describes as an “unprecedented spike in attacks” during 2024, which saw more than 100 merchant ships targeted in the Black Sea and Southern Red Sea regions. Statistics reveal that 126 seafarers were held hostage and 12 were kidnapped in various incidents throughout the year.

First introduced in response to Somali piracy in the late 2000s, early BMP versions focused on basic self-protection measures. BMP 4, released in 2011, became the definitive guide during the height of Somali piracy. BMP 5, published in 2018, expanded its scope to address emerging threats in high-risk areas such as the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean, including terrorism, regional conflicts, and smuggling. That version also refined guidance on high-risk areas and emphasizing pre-voyage planning, crew preparedness, and naval force coordination.

ICS Secretary General Guy Platten emphasized the severity of current maritime security challenges: “From the conflict in Ukraine to the Red Sea Crisis, the dangers faced by shipping have increased to a severity not seen in two generations.”

The latest publication addresses a wide spectrum of maritime security threats that involve both state and non-state actors. These threats have resulted in serious consequences for seafarers, including extended periods of hostage situations and exposure to violence.

INTERTANKO Managing Director Tim Wilkins stressed the importance of the new guidelines, stating that “The revised BMP and related threat overviews reflect the hard-earned experience of the maritime industry.”

The initiative represents a collaborative effort between BIMCO, ICS, IMCA, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO, and OCIMF, supported by over forty maritime stakeholders. The new publication supersedes all previous BMP guidance documents, marking a significant step forward in maritime security standardization.

“In the current heightened threat environment, where seafarers face unprecedented security challenges, the maritime community needs clear advice on how to manage threats, the risks, and the best mitigations to implement,” said OCIMF Managing Director Karen Davis.

The comprehensive guide, available at maritimeglobalsecurity.org, features interactive elements allowing users to quickly navigate between sections and access external resources. It includes detailed information about global authorities and critical welfare support contacts for seafarers.

best management practices
piracy
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
