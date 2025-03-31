Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry
Join the leading maritime news network
— trusted by our 108,956 members
The icebreaking LNG carrier Vladimir Rusanov conducts the first ship-to-ship transfer of liquified natural gas produced at the Yamal LNG project at the port of Honningsvåg, Norway, in November 2018. Photo: SCF Group
Russia Conducts Rare Double Ship-to-Ship LNG Transfer to Circumvent Latest EU Sanctions
The ice-capable Arc7 LNG carriers Nikolay Urvantsev and Vladimir Rusanov, both controlled by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, rendezvoused with the lower-ice class vessels Lena River and Clean Vision, under management of Dynagas. AIS data and satellite images show the four vessels pairing up just south of Kildin island between March 28 and March 31. An STS transfer routinely takes around 36-48 hours.
Lena River departed from China more than three months ago at the end of December 2024. The vessel subsequently idled for weeks in the North, Celtic and Barents Seas. Clean Vision left from Mirs Bay near Shenzhen at the end of February. Nikolay Urvantsev and Vladimir Rusanov both departed from the Yamal LNG plant around a week ago.
Since early 2020 Novatek has transferred the majority of reloaded LNG at the Fluxys terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium, with additional volume coming out of Montoir, France. Since March 27 that option is no longer available. EU terminals are now off limits under the 14th sanctions package.
In the past five years the company completed around a dozen STS at the site annually. That number is expected to increase rapidly. In the first three months of 2025 data by trade intelligence firm Kpler shows already 13 transfers, including last weekend’s double transshipment.
Alaska's governor will brief U.S. President Donald Trump's administration next week on progress in securing Asian backing for a $44 billion natural gas export project, he told Reuters, part of Washington’s broader push on trade and tariffs.
Close to a dozen US-sanctioned tankers are idling off Malaysia with Iranian crude, with some having been stationed in the oil-transfer hub for more than a month — possible sign of slowing logistics for the sensitive trade to China.
Freight rates for Russian oil supplies from its Baltic ports to India are declining from recent record highs amid an increase in offers from Western shipowners after Urals crude oil prices fell below a price cap of $60 per barrel, two traders said.
March 26, 2025
Total Views: 1690
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 108,956 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 108,956 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.