gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,163 members that receive our newsletter.

Russia Resumes Ship-to-Ship LNG Transfers Ahead of EU Transshipment Ban

LNG carrier Vladimir Voronin off the coast of Honningsvåg on 15 April 2023. (Source: Courtesy of Kjell-Bendik Pedersen)

Russia Resumes Ship-to-Ship LNG Transfers Ahead of EU Transshipment Ban

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
November 22, 2024

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) –

Transshipments of liquefied natural gas have resumed in Russia’s Arctic off Kildin Island near Murmansk. The restart comes around a month earlier than during previous years. The Kildin anchorage is located off the coast of the Kola Peninsula in the eastern Barents Sea.

Energy giant Novatek uses the ship-to-ship transfer of LNG to optimize the utilization of its fleet of ice-capable carriers. Mounting Western sanctions have rendered parts of Novatek’s logistics network, including two floating LNG storage units, unusable.

The first STS of the 2024/25 winter involves the Arc7 ice-class vessel Nikolay Urvantsev and Chinese newbuild Wen Cheng. Transfers routinely take around 48 hours. 

Satellite images show Nikolay Urvantsev and Wen Cheng at East Kildin on November 18. Additional transfers can be expected with Singaporean carrier Gui Ying destined for Kildin and holding nearby after traveling up the Norwegian seaboard based on AIS information.

Sentinel 1 satellite image showing Nikolay Urvantsev and Wen Cheng at Kildin on November 18. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel) 

The open water transfer of LNG will gain increasing importance in 2025 as the EU’s transshipment ban takes effect in March. Currently, around 20 percent of Russian Arctic LNG production from the Yamal project is re-exported via European terminals.

If Russia aims to transfer a similar volume via STS operations, the Kildin anchorage could see 55 additional reloadings throughout the next year. In a typical year the site sees around 20 transfers, primarily during winter when conventional LNG carriers can not travel to Yamal LNG.

AIS tracks of LNG carriers calling at Kildin anchorage in 2024. (Source: Vesselfinder)

Novatek previously relied on a transshipment point further west in sheltered Norwegian waters near the Nordkapp. It transferred several dozen cargoes near Honningsvåg between 2018 and 2020 before switching operations to Russian waters off Kildin Island in August of 2020. 

The company abandoned transshipments in Norway as the results of significant “Western pressure,” Novatek stated at the time. Norway had also faced significant criticism from the United States for playing host to the transfer of Russian natural gas “undercutting Europe’s energy diversification efforts.”

U.S. sanctions thwarted Novatek’s original plan to begin relying on the world’s largest floating LNG barge, Saam FSU, to transfer cargoes en route to Europe. It is off limits to products from Yamal LNG and remains largely unused except for a handful of test unloadings with sanctioned cargoes from Arctic LNG 2 earlier this summer.

Tags:

arctic
arctic lng 2
arctic shipping
LNG
novatek
sts transfer
yamal lng

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

LNG carrier at dusk
Energy

France’s LNG Imports From Russia Hit Record With German Help

France’s imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia have surged to a record, aided by deliveries from a German state-owned energy firm. The nation so far this year has received more LNG from Moscow than in any full year since supplies began in 2018, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. Deliveries into the Dunkirk terminal near the Belgian border have soared in particular.

November 18, 2024
Total Views: 2882
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. CEO Chris Wright, New York, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Energy

Trump Picks Oil Industry CEO Chris Wright As Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) – President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that oil and gas industry executive Chris Wright, a staunch defender of fossil fuel use, would be his pick to lead the Department of Energy. Wright...

November 16, 2024
Total Views: 1134
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during his visit in Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Energy

Biden Climate Official: Record Oil Production Powers U.S. Shift to Clean Energy

(Bloomberg) — Record oil and gas production under President Joe Biden has enabled the US to smoothly transition toward cleaner energy and fight climate change without driving up prices, a...

November 13, 2024
Total Views: 1276
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,163 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.