gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,150 members that receive our newsletter.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82), left, takes on fuel from Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) off the coast of Southern California during an underway replenishment (UNREP). U.S. Navy Photo

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82), left, takes on fuel from Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) off the coast of Southern California during an underway replenishment (UNREP). U.S. Navy Photo

A Sea Change: Navy Unveils Plan to Rescue Military Sealift Command Amid Mariner Shortage

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 21, 2024

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro has approved a comprehensive plan to revitalize the Military Sealift Command (MSC) and strengthen fleet logistics support capabilities to address mounting workforce challenges.

The initiative comes as MSC, which manages a fleet of 140 logistics supply ships with 7,000 mariners, faces unprecedented recruitment and retention challenges. The command’s workforce crisis reflects a broader national trend in the U.S. merchant marine, where attracting qualified American personnel for sea-based positions has become increasingly difficult. In recent years, MSC has also taken on expanded logistics duties and faced increased demands for Navy operations, which has intensified workforce strain and worsened recruitment and retention issues.

The initiative will also include strategic fleet restructuring, including reassigning crews to higher-priority vessels, a move designed to create more predictable work schedules and address overdue crew reliefs, as well as placing some MSC logistics support ships into extended maintenance periods.

“Our civil service mariners play invaluable roles providing continuous logistics support to our deployed naval forces, and they are working overtime to sustain that mission globally,” Del Toro said. “This initiative will not only address operational logistics challenges we face now, it will ensure that Military Sealift Command has policies, programs and incentives it needs to recruit and retain future generations of civil service mariners.”

Prior to the announcement, MSC Commander Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck told reporters that the plan will involve placing up to 17 ships into extended maintenance or planned inactivation by the end of 2026, aligning with reporting in August that MSC was drafting a plan to sideline a number of support ships due to a shortage of qualified mariners.

No specific vessels were listed, however, the affected vessel categories will include Fleet Replenishment Oilers (T-AO), Dry Cargo/Ammunition Ships (T-AKE), Expeditionary Fast Transports (T-EPF), and Expeditionary Sea Bases (ESB), the Navy’s announcement said.

While Sobeck acknowledges that addressing these workforce challenges “will take time”, the initiative represents a crucial step toward ensuring the long-term sustainability of the nation’s naval logistics capabilities.

The initiative aligns with Del Toro’s broader vision for a new Maritime Statecraft, aimed at reinvigorating America’s maritime capabilities in an era of strategic competition.

Tags:

military sealift command
u.s. merchant marine

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts a Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Navy’s Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship, BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16), in the South China Sea, July 31, 2024.
Defense

U.S. Sets Up Task Force to Back Philippines in South China Sea

The U.S. military is supporting Philippine operations in the South China Sea via a special task force, a U.S. embassy official said on Thursday, an initiative Manila said involves intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

7 hours ago
Total Views: 107
Danish Navy Staying With Chinese Ship Suspected of Severing Baltic Sea Cables
Defense

Danish Navy Staying With Chinese Ship Suspected of Severing Baltic Sea Cables

The Danish military said on Wednesday that it was staying close to a Chinese ship currently sitting idle in Danish waters, days after two fiber-optic data telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea were severed.

November 20, 2024
Total Views: 4315
Royal Navy Type 23 Duke class frigate HMS Northumberland is pictured during a port visit into Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, December 28, 2012. UK Ministry of Defence Photo
Defense

UK Defence Secretary Announces Major Naval Decommissions in Sweeping Defence Overhaul

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced the decommissioning of several naval vessels as part of a broader defence reform strategy. The decision, revealed in a statement to the House...

November 20, 2024
Total Views: 1988
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,150 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.