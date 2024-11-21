Wind Propulsion Technology Gains Momentum in Maritime Industry as Two Major Projects Advance

Wind-assisted propulsion is making substantial inroads into the gas-carrier segment with two groundbreaking projects.

Norsepower and IINO LINES have successfully installed two Rotor Sails™? on the Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) Oceanus Aurora, chartered by Borealis, a leading provider of polyolefins solutions in Europe. The custom-designed units, standing 20 meters tall and 4 meters in diameter, represent cutting-edge technology in maritime propulsion.

The innovative Norsepower Rotor Sail™? system, a modern adaptation of the Flettner rotor, operates by using minimal electrical power to spin cylindrical sails, generating thrust through the Magnus effect. This technology promises significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.

Operating between Houston and Scandinavian ports, the vessel is projected to achieve approximately 4% reduction in fuel consumption and CO? emissions. “Minimizing the environmental footprint of our transportation activities is vital to our Energy & Climate strategy,” stated Thomas Van De Velde, Borealis Senior Vice President Base Chemicals and Energy.

In a parallel development, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) received Approval in Principle from the Liberian Registry and Korean Register for their wing sail-equipped LNG carrier design. This innovative design features a forward bridge placement that addresses visibility challenges common in wind-assisted propulsion systems.

LNG carrier with the wind sail system. Photo: SHI

The future looks promising for wind propulsion technology, with the UK Department of Transport’s Clean Marine Plan projecting market growth to 3.5 trillion KRW by the 2050s. Industry leaders remain optimistic about the technology’s potential, with Jang Hae-gi, Executive Vice President at Samsung Heavy Industries, describing wind power as “a crucial pillar for achieving carbon neutrality in the shipbuilding and shipping industry”.

These developments represent significant steps forward in the maritime industry’s journey toward sustainable operations, combining ancient wind power principles with modern technology to meet contemporary environmental challenges.