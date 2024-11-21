Wind Propulsion Technology Gains Momentum in Maritime Industry as Two Major Projects Advance

Norsepower and IINO LINES have successfully installed two Rotor Sails™? on the Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) Oceanus Aurora, chartered by Borealis, a leading provider of polyolefins solutions in Europe. The custom-designed units, standing 20 meters tall and 4 meters in diameter, represent cutting-edge technology in maritime propulsion.
The innovative Norsepower Rotor Sail™? system, a modern adaptation of the Flettner rotor, operates by using minimal electrical power to spin cylindrical sails, generating thrust through the Magnus effect. This technology promises significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.
Operating between Houston and Scandinavian ports, the vessel is projected to achieve approximately 4% reduction in fuel consumption and CO? emissions. “Minimizing the environmental footprint of our transportation activities is vital to our Energy & Climate strategy,” stated Thomas Van De Velde, Borealis Senior Vice President Base Chemicals and Energy.
In a parallel development, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) received Approval in Principle from the Liberian Registry and Korean Register for their wing sail-equipped LNG carrier design. This innovative design features a forward bridge placement that addresses visibility challenges common in wind-assisted propulsion systems.
The future looks promising for wind propulsion technology, with the UK Department of Transport’s Clean Marine Plan projecting market growth to 3.5 trillion KRW by the 2050s. Industry leaders remain optimistic about the technology’s potential, with Jang Hae-gi, Executive Vice President at Samsung Heavy Industries, describing wind power as “a crucial pillar for achieving carbon neutrality in the shipbuilding and shipping industry”.
These developments represent significant steps forward in the maritime industry’s journey toward sustainable operations, combining ancient wind power principles with modern technology to meet contemporary environmental challenges.
By Virginia Furness and Kate Abnett BAKU, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Countries at the two-week COP29 climate summit gave the go-ahead on Monday to carbon credit quality standards which are critical to launching a...
November 11, 2024
Total Views: 786
Why Join the gCaptain Club?
Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.