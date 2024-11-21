gCaptain-logo
Oceanus Aurora, a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) chartered by Borealis, with Norsepower Rotor Sails™? (NPRS).

Oceanus Aurora, a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) chartered by Borealis, with Norsepower Rotor Sails™? (NPRS). Photo courtesy Norsepower

Wind Propulsion Technology Gains Momentum in Maritime Industry as Two Major Projects Advance

Mike Schuler
November 21, 2024

Wind-assisted propulsion is making substantial inroads into the gas-carrier segment with two groundbreaking projects.

Norsepower and IINO LINES have successfully installed two Rotor Sails™? on the Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) Oceanus Aurora, chartered by Borealis, a leading provider of polyolefins solutions in Europe. The custom-designed units, standing 20 meters tall and 4 meters in diameter, represent cutting-edge technology in maritime propulsion.

The innovative Norsepower Rotor Sail™? system, a modern adaptation of the Flettner rotor, operates by using minimal electrical power to spin cylindrical sails, generating thrust through the Magnus effect. This technology promises significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.

Operating between Houston and Scandinavian ports, the vessel is projected to achieve approximately 4% reduction in fuel consumption and CO? emissions. “Minimizing the environmental footprint of our transportation activities is vital to our Energy & Climate strategy,” stated Thomas Van De Velde, Borealis Senior Vice President Base Chemicals and Energy.

In a parallel development, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) received Approval in Principle from the Liberian Registry and Korean Register for their wing sail-equipped LNG carrier design. This innovative design features a forward bridge placement that addresses visibility challenges common in wind-assisted propulsion systems.

LNG carrier with the wind sail system. Photo: SHI
LNG carrier with the wind sail system. Photo: SHI

The future looks promising for wind propulsion technology, with the UK Department of Transport’s Clean Marine Plan projecting market growth to 3.5 trillion KRW by the 2050s. Industry leaders remain optimistic about the technology’s potential, with Jang Hae-gi, Executive Vice President at Samsung Heavy Industries, describing wind power as “a crucial pillar for achieving carbon neutrality in the shipbuilding and shipping industry”.

These developments represent significant steps forward in the maritime industry’s journey toward sustainable operations, combining ancient wind power principles with modern technology to meet contemporary environmental challenges.

Tags:

norsepower
samsung heavy industries
wind-assisted propulsion

Related Articles

Maersk Halifax in dry dock
Environment

Maersk Halifax Makes History as First Large Containership Converted to Methanol Fuel

The 2017-built Maersk Halifax has become the first large containership to be converted to methanol fuel, Maersk announced on Monday. The extensive retrofit operation, which concluded at the end of...

November 18, 2024
Total Views: 4682
Illustration of Maersk Tankers vessels with suction sail technology
Environment

Maersk Tankers’ Big Bet on Wind: Largest Suction Sail Rollout Set for 2025

Maersk Tankers is taking a pioneering step in maritime sustainability by deploying the eSAIL® suction sail technology on five MR vessels in 2025 and 2026. Designed by bound4blue, the automated...

November 12, 2024
Total Views: 1965
COP29: Countries Endorse Global Carbon Market Framework
Environment

COP29: Countries Endorse Global Carbon Market Framework

By Virginia Furness and Kate Abnett BAKU, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Countries at the two-week COP29 climate summit gave the go-ahead on Monday to carbon credit quality standards which are critical to launching a...

November 11, 2024
Total Views: 786
