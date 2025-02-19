World’s First Electric Ferry Marks a Decade of Operations

The MF Ampere, the world’s first fully electric ferry, is celebrating 10 years of successful operations in Norway’s Sognefjord.

Designed and built by Fjellstrand Shipyard in 2015, the vessel has demonstrated the viability of electric maritime transport, covering a distance equivalent to 17 times around the equator using battery power alone.

“Since 2015, the Ampere has crossed the Sognefjord more than 124,000 times and proven that electrical vessels are both economical and sustainable,” said Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy, which supplied the vessel’s 1,090 kWh electric storage system (battery) and shore charging stations, with integration from Siemens.

The pioneering car and passenger ferry has achieved remarkable environmental and economic benefits. Annual CO2 emissions have been reduced by 5,700 tons, while operational costs per crossing have decreased by 85-90%, resulting in total savings of nearly $15 million.

“Our experience shows that it pays off to invest in electric ferry operations, both for the environment and for society by creating new jobs in the maritime industry,” says Heidi Wolden, CEO of Norled, which operates the Ampere on the Lavik-Oppedal route.

The project began with a 2011 competition by Norway’s Ministry of Transport and Communications to develop an eco-friendly ferry connecting the two villages. Norled won the competition and secured operating rights for the route until 2025.

According to Wolden, Norled now has close to 50% of its fleet operating low to zero emissions. “Going forward we will work on getting more vessels to low and zero emissions,” he said.

The success of the Ampere has also catalyzed widespread adoption of electric technology in the maritime sector. According Witte, the vessel’s performance has led to the electrification of 80-90 additional ferries in Norway.

“To compare, the MF Ampere has 1 MWh of our first-generation batteries installed, but our largest system to date, which will power the Incat ferry in South America, will have almost 42 MWh of our lightweight Dolphin batteries onboard. But without the MF Ampere as our pilot project, we wouldn’t be where we are today in marine electrification,” said Witte.

Looking ahead, the route is set for another technological leap. Four autonomous ferries will replace the Ampere in 2026, marking the next chapter in Norway’s maritime innovation journey.